Benoa Harbour Expanding Ahead of G20 

The government plans to expand the port of Benoa Bali ahead of the G20 meeting that will be held in Indonesia for the first time towards the end of the year.

Head of the Regional House of Representatives of Bali, Nyoman Adi Wiryatama, has expressed support for the steps to develop the expansion of the Indonesian Port (Pelindo) Benoa Bali Branch. This harbour is considered to be the main sea gateway for tourists to visit Bali.

“We support the steps to expand the Benoa Port and we hope some of the areas that are used as places for the G20 delegation to visit will be arranged more quickly so that by the time of the meeting, everything will be finished,” he said on Tuesday 11th May 2022.

According to him, the expansion of Benoa Port is very important because, in addition to being a port for fishing vessels, it is also a port for cruise ships. Therefore, this port must become wider and more comfortable, especially since Indonesia will host the G20 meeting.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of PT Pelindo Benoa, Anak Agung Gede Agung Mataram, said that the port area is currently under construction so that it will be better prepared to accept more cruise ships in the future.

“Various tourism support facilities have been built, including parks in the area that will be arranged to make it more attractive and beautiful,” said Mataram.