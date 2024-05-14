Sustainable Initiatives and Green Efforts at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

With the vibrant spirit of giving back to the community, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is committed to initiating further green and sustainable efforts.

Located in the vibrant neighbourhood of Seminyak where beautiful shorelines meet lively culture, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has proudly taken part in cultivating sustainable tourism in the area for approximately three years. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, the 5-star resort has consistently implemented various initiatives that not only repurpose and revalue its potential waste but also contribute positively to the local community. From recycling waste and saving energy to working hand in hand with nonprofit organisations, the hotel is dedicated to a greener future, step by step.

One of the most recent activations at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach is a rice field planting programme in the Mengwi area, where the hotel team works together with local farmers to cultivate the plants. The end purpose is to donate parts of the cultivation to foundations in need, help support local farmers, and preserve the region’s agricultural heritage. This programme also offers a hands-on experience where guests can participate in traditional Balinese farming practices.

Additionally, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has celebrated Nyepi, or Silent Day, with Surfing Kebo Ijo Ogoh-Ogoh. On the night before Nyepi, the people of the island usually parade around the neighbourhood with the “ogoh-ogoh”, a monstrous figure that embodies evil aspects that need to be purged before Silent Day. This year, the resort celebrated Nyepi by creating its ogoh-ogoh, built by its very own staff and made from 80% recycled materials such as paper waste, bamboo, worn hotel fabrics, used ropes, and more. This unique initiative aims to repurpose materials and represents the hotel’s commitment to producing environmentally friendly results.

Furthering its recycling efforts, the hotel also works with ChopValue, a circular economy furniture and design company that repurposes chopsticks as sustainable and reusable resources. The beacon of the partnership is to collect and convert used chopsticks from the F&B outlets. Instead of discarding them after one-time use, they are picked up, gathered, and meticulously designed into various kinds of products and furniture, such as wall décor, tables, chairs, and more. This effort has decreased kitchen waste and resulted in more than 4 kilograms of recycled chopsticks and skewers since July 2023, with more to date.

Moreover, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach has taken steps to conserve water by repurposing used water from guest rooms to water its plants and lush greenery. The hotel has also installed numerous water savers in its outlets to ensure more efficient water usage, all the while implementing training and mindful water usage for each of the employees.

Another notable effort by the hotel is its partnership with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS), a nonprofit organisation that combats food waste and hunger by collecting proper surplus food from its hospitality partners, including Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach. This step not only reduces food and carbon dioxide waste but also supports the local community by providing meals to those in need.

Through these and other sustainable initiatives, Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach strives for more eco-conscious efforts. By blending luxury with sustainability, the hotel is not only reducing its environmental impact but also creating meaningful connections with guests and giving back to the local community.

For more information, visit: seminyak.hotelindigo.com and check out their Instagram @hotelindigobali.