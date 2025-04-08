Hop Into Easter Fun by the Sea at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Celebrate with a Joyful Easter Sunday Brunch at Daily Social.

Hop on over to Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort for a fun-filled Easter Sunday Brunch at Daily Social, where delightful cuisine and cherished moments come together by the beach. Set against the iconic backdrop of Kuta Beach, this festive gathering combines indulgent dining with joyful, family-friendly activities.

On Sunday, 20th of April 2025, from 12.00 PM to 3.30 PM, guests are invited to indulge in a lavish buffet featuring a delectable selection of succulent meats, fresh seafood, Easter-themed treats, and decadent desserts — all crafted to satisfy every palate and elevate the holiday spirit.

Adding to the excitement, younger guests can take part in a variety of engaging activities, including an Easter egg hunt, bunny hat and necklace making, and other creative crafts — all designed to bring smiles and spark imagination in a relaxed, beachside setting. To make the day even more memorable, families can enjoy complimentary access to the newly renovated resort’s “PlayHouse” Kids Club and outdoor pool — offering the perfect balance of fun and relaxation for both parents and children.

The Easter Sunday Brunch is priced at Rp650,000++ per person. Due to high demand, advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Guests looking to continue the celebration into the evening can head to &More by Sheraton for a special Easter Afternoon Tea, priced at Rp250,000++ per person. Overlooking the Indian Ocean, this leisurely experience is the perfect way to unwind with sweet and savoury delights, sunset views, and live music — a beautiful way to end the day on a high note and enjoy a sun-kissed afternoon of flavour, festivity, and togetherness.

For more information and bookings, contact Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort at +62 361 846 5555, and follow us on social media at @sheratonkuta and @dailysocialbali.