Glorious Festive Seasons at The Westin Jakarta

Welcoming the season of wonder this December, The Westin Jakarta invites guests to celebrate this wonderful time of the year with fun-filled dining and staycation offerings before putting the year behind and starting a glorious year ahead in 2022.

HOLIDAY STAYS

Christmas Weekend Getaway

Reconnect with your family and loved ones this festive season. Bask in the joyful Christmas spirits on the special weekend with a tree-lighting ceremony at Daily Treats, special festive breakfast, and Christmas dinner at Seasonal Tastes.

New Year’s Eve Celebration

Unwind with a rejuvenating staycation and ring in 2022 in style with decadent bites and sparkling wine in the comfort of your room with spectacular views from the highest hotel in Jakarta. Enjoy the lavish New Year’s brunch the next morning, and special rate offering for extended stay.

For more information and reservations, please contact

DAILY TREATS

Festive Hampers by Daily Treats

Bespoke Christmas hampers in uniquely-crafted cases, perfect for gift-giving and memorabilia for your dearest ones. Choices of two sizes of hamper featuring delectable Christmas traditional cookies and cakes.

Prices at IDR 1,400,000++ (medium) and IDR 2,200,000++ (large).

Additional champagne is available by request.

Evening Cocktails by Daily Treats

Savor the Christmas-inspired ‘Crafted by Westin’ evening cocktails at Daily Treats and enjoy the sparkle of Jakarta city lights from level 51 of The Westin Jakarta.

A la carte light bites and cocktails are available every evening.

SEASONAL TASTES

Marvellous Christmas Feast

The talented culinary team led by Executive Chef Daniel Kuser showcases endless selections of delectable Christmas specials, including the signature roasted turkey & lamb leg, prime ribs, and lobster thermidor to name a few.

Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day brunch & dinner at IDR 688,000++

Boxing Day lunch & dinner at IDR 588,000++. Inclusive of soft beverages & beer.

Available from 24 – 26 December.

Splendid New Year

An evening to remember at Seasonal Tastes, indulge in the limitless culinary experience with awe-inspiring views of the Jakarta skyline from level 51 of The Westin Jakarta.

New Year’s Eve dinner at IDR 988,000++.

New Year’s brunch at IDR 588,000++.

HENSHIN

Nikkei Christmas

A multi-level and multi-dimensional dining destination in Jakarta, Henshin is situated at the three highest floors of The Westin Jakarta, serving authentic Peruvian-Japanese Cuisine and a remarkable culinary experience.

Enjoy an endless feast over a specially-crafted inf­inite Nikkei menu, curated by Chef Juan Carlos, to celebrate festivities at the iconic Jakarta dining scene.

Christmas brunch at IDR 680,000++ and dinner at IDR 1,280,000++.

Available from 24 – 26 December.

Sparkling New Year’s Eve

Out with the old, in with the new. Bid farewell to the last evening of 2021 while overlooking the stunning sunset and glimmering cityscape with the ­finest Peruvian-Japanese cuisine in the city.

New Year’s Eve dinner at IDR 1,900,000++ at Henshin Dining.

Private seating is available at Wayra & Henshin Bar on 31 December.

