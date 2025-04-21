Growell Introduces New Smoothies Menu

Solution to Healthy Lifestyle Now Available in Bali

Growell, a Whole Foods supermarket, offers a range of premium-quality healthy food and beverage ingredients, helping to fulfil consumers’ daily nutritional needs. Currently, Growell outlets are located in 2 (two) strategic areas in Gunawarman and Pondok Indah, both in Jakarta, and another outlet in Batu Belig, which opened on April 3, 2024, to serve Bali consumers.

“Growell consistently carries out business innovations, which include product development, business models, and operations, and has become the leading whole foods identity in Indonesia, along with the growing trend of consciousness toward healthy lifestyle and consumption. This emerging trend needs to be supported to deliver bigger impacts in our daily healthy lifestyle, starting from natural foods consumption,” said CEO Growell.

Step into Growell Bali, immerse yourself in an ultimate shopping experience, where you’ll find a range of fresh whole foods products as well as a bulk store of 100% natural products, including nuts such as Cashew Nuts, and Almonds. Some items can be ground directly into a natural butter with no mixture, which is also used in one of our Smoothies menus. Other products are also available, such as electrolyte and protein powder, minimally processed food products that maintain nutritional content and many more.

The wait is over! Growell Bali is delighted to introduce Smoothies products and menus available in Growell outlets in Jakarta and additional 2 (two) new ones exclusively available only at Growell Bali to enhance your shopping experience. Now you can try the popular Growell Smoothies and at this launch introducing 2 (two) new flavours, “Matcha Berry” and “Dragon Mint“, and both Smoothies are only available exclusively at Growell Bali:

“ Matcha Berry ” – a burst of freshness from matcha and berry, sweet-tart flavour with bitterness. Designed to support digestion and muscle relaxation, blend of organic almond milk, matcha, banana, protein powder, green spirulina, and offers a delightful texture and flavour. And finished with coconut cream and blueberry jam. Ingredients: Matcha Powder, Banana, Protein Powder, Collagen Powder, Honey, Almond Milk, Blueberry Jam, Coconut Cream, Green Spirulina.

“Dragon Mint“- a refreshing smoothie bursting with raspberry, strawberry, dragon fruit, and lemon juice. Made with coconut water and sea moss gel, it’s packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The addition of mint leaves provides a calming effect, promoting relaxation. Ingredients: Dragon fruit, Strawberry, Mango, Lemon, Raspberry, Honey, Coconut Water, Mint Leaf, Sea Moss Gel.

Growell Smoothies, fresh fruits, and superfoods combine to redefine health and convenience. Whether as a meal replacement or a delicious treat, these smoothies’ presence is to empower your wellness journeys. These Smoothies are thoughtfully curated to fulfil everyone’s health needs and the moods of every individual, regardless of age, fitness enthusiast, or simply someone who values nutritious food. Each smoothie comprises 11 special concoctions, is a narrative, and is specifically designed to support health benefits, including immunity, gut health, glowing skin, and post-workout recovery.

Growell CEO stated, “Our smoothies are carefully crafted using premium ingredients sourced directly from Growell Grocer and the signature vibrant marbled textures. From the moment you take your first sip to the moment you finish it, you are not only enjoying a delicious treat, but you are also making a positive impact on the environment and your health.”

This launch event of the new Smoothies variant is also featured with the “Weekend Market”, which highlights the theme “Gathered Goods, Curated Curiosities” from various vendors and tenants selling local artisan products, sustainable brands attracting visitors from health-conscious enthusiasts, expats, communities and tourists. The 3-day Weekend Market will run from April 11-13, 2025, on the 2nd level of Growell Bali. Various exciting activities are available, including:

Exclusive Giveaway – visitors get the chance to win free products from the Weekend Market tenant

Spot Flower Cart – visitors can capture the excitement by taking photos and uploading them to social media using #GrowellWeekendMarket

Special Promo – from each tenant, valid exclusively and only available at this Weekend’s Market

In the future, this Weekend Market will be held monthly at Growell Bali, involving different curated vendors and tenants. Stay tuned for more fun and excitement at the next Weekend Market!