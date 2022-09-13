Australian Suspected of Pushing Local Motorcyclist Arrested 

Ubud Police have arrested a foreigner suspected of violence when he pushed an Indonesian citizen while riding a motorcycle on Jalan Cempaka Putih, Banjar Penestanan Kaja, Sayan Village, Ubud District, Gianyar Regency, Bali.

The incident was caught on CCTV and has been circulated on social media.

According to the Head of the Ubud Police, Kompol I Gusti Ngurah Yudhistra, on Monday 12th September 2022, his team had been waiting to secure the foreigner and carried out an investigation involving the community, village head, and pecalang (Balinese police).

“We have arrested the perpetrator,” said the police chief during a press conference at the Ubud Police Headquarters.

JEJ is a 36-year-old Australian currently staying in Banjar Penestanan Kelod, Gianyar Regency, as a ceramics installer. Following the investigation, the police chief said the perpetrator was emotional because the victim who was riding a motorcycle had hit his pet dog.

The perpetrator was seen chasing the victim, pulling his clothes, and pushing him until he fell and was injured.

“The investigation has been carried out, the results are that there is an element of violence. This case is taken into further investigation,” he explained.

The video went viral after being uploaded by the Instagram account @niluhdjelantik on Sunday 11th September. The video is a CCTV recording that captured the incident of the foreigner taking the law into his own hands.

In the uploaded scene, a foreigner is seen standing on the side of the road. Suddenly, his dog appears from the opposite direction and is accidentally grazed by a motorcyclist.

Not long after, the foreigner hit the motorcyclist until he fell. After the beating, the foreigner was seen arguing with the residents then soon walked away.

Several residents who were near the scene immediately rescued the fallen motorcyclist. According to the information, the dog which the motorcyclist accidentally grazed is in good condition.