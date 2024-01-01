The Ramadan Delights at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place

As the Holy Month of Ramadan draws near, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is delighted to unveil a captivating array of experiences and offerings crafted to elevate the essence of Ramadan for Guests.

Throughout this sacred month, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place transforms into a serene and luxurious sanctuary. Guests can indulge in exceptional dining, enjoy enchanting Ramadan decorations, and discover thoughtfully curated Ramadan Hampers Collections. The Hotel aims to craft unforgettable memories for Guests, and families are warmly invited to savour quality time together with the exclusive Ramadan Staycation Packages. The Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place aspire to make a Ramadan time full of serene reflection, joy, and meaningful connections.

RAMADAN DELIGHTS AT PA.SO.LA RESTAURANT

To celebrate the momentous occasion of togetherness, PA.SO.LA Restaurant presents an extensive array of Ramadan buffet spreads that highlight a variety of meticulously crafted Indonesian, Middle Eastern and Moroccan delicacies. Guests can indulge in a gastronomic journey that includes live carving stations and premium desserts, prepared by the talented culinary team of PA.SO.LA Restaurant.

The Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, Willmer Colmenares, along with the PA.SO.LA Culinary Team is set to delight your taste buds with a thematic Ramadan cuisine. Indulge in an array of delectable dishes such as Short Ribs Maranggi, Nasi Liwet, and Pepes Barramundi, alongside Pita Bread, Hummus, Harira Soup, Chicken, and Lemon Tagine, Roasted Lamb Mechoui, Cous Cous Royale, Za’atar Beef Short Ribs, and a tempting selection of sweet treats inspired by North African flavours.

Available throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the Iftar Buffet at PA.SO.LA Restaurant offers a delightful culinary experience, priced at Rp588,000++ per person. To commence your Iftar dining journey, each guest will be treated to a selection of Tea, Coffee, and Takjil.

Guests can also maximise the dining experience with exclusive benefits for Marriott Bonvoy members. Members are able to earn and redeem points for dining purchases, access an exclusive 15% off on Ramadan Dining, and enjoy additional perks. For complimentary enrolment or more details about Marriott Bonvoy, visit https://www.joinmarriottbonvoy.com/JKTRT/

Discover more about the Ramadan offerings and secure reservations by visiting the Instagram page @pasolajakarta or reaching out at (+6221) 2550 1993.

MARVELS IN MOROCCO, RAMADAN HAMPERS COLLECTION

Experience the essence of Ramadan with The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s curated Ramadan 1445 H Hampers Collection. Drawing inspiration from Morocco, this year’s collection offers guests vibrant hampers meticulously designed by a renowned artist.

Starting at Rp988,000+, each hamper reflects the spirit of sharing and generosity synonymous with Ramadan. Available in three tiers, these hampers include artisanal cookies, sparkling juices, premium tea collections, dates, and a travel-friendly prayer mat. Designed to enhance guests’ Iftar gatherings and bring joy to loved ones, these hampers are a delightful addition to the festive season.

To add a personal touch, Guests can customise the hampers with their own selected items. The helpful team at The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is available to assist with any requests.

For more details and reservations, visit our Instagram page @pasolajakarta or contact us at (021) 2550 1993. Elevate your Ramadan celebrations with the special touch of The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.

RAMADAN STAYCATION

In addition to the sumptuous dining experiences, The Hotel is delighted to offer an exclusive Ramadan Staycation package, providing guests with a luxurious retreat during the holy month. Guests can choose between two enticing options – a stay in the Hotel’s opulent rooms and suites with exclusive access to the Club Lounge or a lavish retreat in the grand Residences, inclusive of an Iftar Buffet at PA.SO.LA Restaurant and Sahoor for two persons, ensuring a complete and memorable experience.

Whether in suites or residences, guests will be indulged with world-class amenities, impeccable personalized service, and the signature luxury that The Ritz-Carlton is renowned for. It is an invitation to unwind and relax in the comfort of the country’s most luxurious accommodations.

The Hotel is also thrilled to introduce an exclusive Ramadan Playground for the little ones during their stay. Mini Ladies and Gentlemen can embark on a journey of fun discovery with curated and engaging activities created by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place’s Guest Relation team. This mini playground provides a haven for children to explore, create, and make new friends during the sacred month. Watch as your little ones’ imaginations soar in a vibrant and nurturing environment with supervised playtime.

Situated in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD), The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place offers direct access to Pacific Place Mall, providing guests with a variety of family activities. The Residences, available in 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom units, cater to families of two, four, or six people in one unit. Featuring a spacious living room, private kitchen, and balcony, these accommodations create the perfect space for families to enjoy intimate quality time during the joyous season.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.ritzcarltonpacificplace.com.