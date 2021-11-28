Djiwa Sanctuaries Launches New Restaurant Concepts in Bali

Dijiwa Sanctuaries is proud to announce the launch of three stunning new restaurant concepts in Bali:

The Botanist Restaurant, Table Talk in Ubud, and Bketo in Seminyak.

Each offers its own distinctive menus, creative decor, and alluring atmospheres.

The Botanist Restaurant

The Botanist Restaurant is located in the Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud resort and features fresh globally-inspired fare and healthy cuisine that ties in with the resort’s focus on well-being. Set in a breezy open-sided space with ethnic artworks and furnishings, the restaurant specializes in dishes made with the superfoods matcha and moringa.

Dishes at the Botanist Restaurant include vitamin-packed smoothie bowls, silky soups, and crisp and colourful salads. Superfood specials include matcha seared salmon and spaghetti with moringa pesto, sundried tomato, croutons and parmesan cheese. Guests can also enjoy all-day dishes like BBQ pork ribs and vegetable curry with Lombok tofu.

Table Talk

Table Talk is a trendy new eatery and co-working space. Open for brunch, lunch, dinner, and everything in between, Table Talk is a cosy spot to catch up on work and network with other forward thinkers. The space features indoor and outdoor seating and a mix of single and communal tables. Host your own event or join the bi-weekly discussions with different speakers.

Table Talk offers a range of refreshments to fuel your creativity and great conversations. Get an early start with an Indonesian heritage coffee and a smoothie bowl or truffle scrambled eggs. All-day eats include fresh salads, sandwiches, and mains like the sage butter barramundi and Knucklehead burger. The light and dark beer floats are the first of their kind in Ubud – a must-try after-work drink.

Bketo

Stylish Seminyak has another spot to indulge in guilt-free eats with the opening of Bketo. The focus here is on low-carb keto cuisine, thus the vibrant dishes are loaded with vegetables, proteins, and healthy fats to provide the maximum amount of nutrients without unnecessary starches and carbohydrates.

Bketo Bali offers seating outdoors on a covered patio that overlooks the pool at Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak, or indoors where the atmosphere is cool and the decor includes hand-carved wooden furnishings and striking Indonesian artworks. Menu offerings include veggie and grain bowls, pan-seared salmon, lemon-infused chicken, and tempe ginger teriyaki.

