Culinary Adventures with Chef Will Meyrick

Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Will Meyrick, exploring authentic Southeast Asian flavours through immersive dining experiences, cooking classes, and unique gastronomic journeys.

Dive into the vibrant world of Chef Will Meyrick, a culinary maestro who has journeyed from the bustling streets of London to the sun-soaked shores of Sydney, before finally anchoring his passion in the rich tapestry of Southeast Asia. With his name now echoing through the kitchens of Indonesia and Australia, Chef Meyrick has cultivated a collection of five celebrated restaurants, including the acclaimed Mama San, ranked 50th in Miele Guide’s Asia Top 50 Restaurants. Alongside Hujan Locale, Honey & Smoke, Billy Ho in Bali, and Will St. in Perth, his establishments are a testament to his relentless pursuit of culinary excellence and his devotion to uncovering the most authentic flavours from the heart of local markets and kitchens.

The Will Meyrick Experience extends far beyond the dining table as he also leads in curating extraordinary culinary adventures.

Cooking Class

Step into Chef Meyrick’s shoes and master the art of Balinese cuisine in a breathtaking villa setting in Canggu. Whether you choose a morning or afternoon session, you’ll embark on a hands-on journey through the preparation of traditional dishes, guided by an expert chef in mastering two main dishes, one vegetable dish, and two sauces that you will get to relish right away. Private classes are also available for a tailor-made learning experience.

Street Food Tour Denpasar

For those who wish to experience Chef Meyrick’s “pilgrimage” themselves, the Street Food Tour is ready to cater to their curiosity. Dive intimately into the heart of local warungs and traditional markets that have inspired the flavours of his renowned restaurants. This is your passport to an authentic culinary exploration, where hidden gems and genuine flavours await.

North Bali Uncharted

Discover the untold stories of North Bali’s culture and cuisine through the eyes of Chef Meyrick. Led by his team of local experts, this two-day journey takes you across breathtaking landscapes and traditional villages, unveiling the authentic wonders and flavours of this enchanting region like never before.

The Lontara Voyages

Set sail on a culinary voyage that transcends the ordinary. Through land and sea, the Lontara Experience will take you on a gastronomic odyssey showcasing the best the archipelago has to offer. Not only do you get to savour freshly made Chef Meyrick’s dishes on board, but you are also invited to witness manta rays in their natural habitats, discover the rich history of East Flores’ indigenous tribes, and tread the remarkable paths navigated by seafarers during the Dutch Colonial era in the spice trades, where nutmeg was worth more than gold. This cruise of a lifetime not only enriches the mind and soul but also paints a vivid picture of the region’s significant roles in global history.

Chef Will Meyrick isn’t just about creating dining experiences; he’s dedicated to crafting authentic gastronomic escapades that linger on the palate and in the heart long after the journey ends. And now, the excitement builds with the anticipation of “Buzo,” set to make its grand debut in mid-2024.

Under the visionary leadership of Will Meyrick, Buzo promises an innovative dining experience, merging the street flavors of Japanese izakaya with the rustic and traditional Italian cooking method, where the fire and every meal transform each piece of meat into an unforgettable, indelible memory.