Valentine’s Dinner at JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta

JW Marriott Hotel Jakarta offers two romantic dinner options this Valentine’s day.

Sailendra Restaurant presents a buffet dinner including churrasco ribeye steak, braised beef brisket, confit duck sliders, braised lamb shank, taco, local cuisine, desserts and many more. Not only a buffet dinner, special decoration, two glasses of sparkling wine and pralines are presented as well. Price is at Rp788,000 nett per couple.

Meanwhile, Asuka Japanese Dining offers an Omakase Set Menu Dinner priced at Rp2.8 million nett per person, inclusive of sake and an eight-course set menu from wakasagi karage, sashimi, hata agedashi, foagura wagyu maki. magaki to kegani, sushi, dobin mushi and Japanese desserts, specially prepared by Executive Japanese Chef Nishiura Osamu.

All servings are following the health protocol and adhering to the government’s regulations on the operating hours. Please call 021 5798 8888 or WhatsApp 08121054191 for more details/reservations.