Bali Hosting Vespa World Days 2022

Bali will host the Vespa World Days (VWD) 2022 which will be held in Nusa Dua, Bali in June.

The event is set to attract thousands of participants both from within and outside the country.

Managing Director of Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) of Nusa Dua, I Gusti Ngurah Ardita, is optimistic that tourism activities, especially around the Nusa Dua area, will grow even more during the VWD event on 9-12th June 2022.

“I think the contribution of organising this event in Nusa Dua will have a big impact on tourism in the future,” he said when talking to DetikBali on Wednesday, 11th May 2022.

The President (Interim) of Vespa Club Indonesia as well as the Chief Executive of Vespa World Day 2022, Danny Hardjuna, said there will be approximately 9,000 Vespas gathered at this event, coming from 59 countries.

According to him, with this event, Indonesia has made history, considering that it’s the first Vespa World Days event that has been held outside Europe since 1954.

“This has been a very long struggle since 2016 when Vespa Club Indonesia registered as a member of the Vespa World Club. Indonesia itself is the 48th country out of 59 countries to be a member of the Vespa World Club,” he said.

During the implementation of these activities, his team will also schedule a tour to several tourist destinations in Bali, such as Penglipuran Village and Melasti Beach.

“Obviously, the whole world has been waiting to enjoy Bali,” concluded Hardjuna.