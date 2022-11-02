Chef Nic Vanderbeeken of Apéritif Serving at OKU, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Chef Nic Vanderbeeken of the popular Ubud fine-dining restaurant, Apéritif, is set to collaborate with OKU to present modern gastronomic flavours for an unforgettable culinary journey at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta’s exemplary Japanese restaurant.

From 18th to 20th November 2022, guests can enjoy special set menus in collaboration with Chef Nic from Apéritif and Chef Kuni from OKU for lunch and dinner. “We continue to innovate by presenting a different dining experience by presenting well-known guest chefs,” said Aulianty Fellina, Director of Marketing Communications of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

After leading the team at the luxury property’s award-winning Cascades Restaurant for five years, Vanderbeeken continues to improve his unique creations at Apéritif. Combining the best of modern European techniques and cuisine with a touch of local ingredients, he creates eye-catching dishes.

“I’m very excited to be collaborating with OKU and I can’t wait to welcome our guests,” he said. “One of the menus that we will present is a Macarel dish cooked using daun kemangi (basil leave) and daikon (white radish). Not only that, but we will also present a special Wagyu A5 for our guests.”

This special collaboration between Apéritif and OKU features a four-course lunch set menu at Rp850,000++ per pax and a six-course dinner set menu dinner at Rp1.6 million++ per pax.

Dial 021 2358 3800 or WhatsApp 0817 0070 059 to book your table.