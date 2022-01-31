Celebrate the Prosperity of Chinese New Year at Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta

Per the tradition which is commemorated in Indonesia every year, Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta provides a line-up for welcoming the Year of the Tiger with adequate safety and health protocols.

Celebrate Chinese New Year with various fun activities with your family and relatives. Start from giving special gifts that aim to give hope and prosperity, like the Mulia Nian Gao, Mulia Gift Hampers, Mulia Afternoon Tea, and even special cakes made with unique designs, symbolizing the celebration of the Chinese New Year. This collection makes for lovely gifts to give and receive. These are available at Chocolate Boutique on the Ground Floor of Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta or guests can order online.

Chinese New Year’s culinary favourites are Yee Sang and Nian Gao – must-haves for the celebrations. Yee Sang is a healthy salad that has become a mandatory part of Chinese New Year and is accompanied by philosophy and rituals to welcome the new year. With a brightly coloured display made from fresh fish and vegetables as the main ingredients, it is also served with sliced carrots, jellyfish, vegetables, and mandarin orange sauce. This extraordinary culinary luxury is made even more festive by the tradition of tossing and eating Yee sang together following the ritual chants. Meanwhile, the gorgeous Nian gao is a must-have dessert in the Chinese New Year. This Koi-shaped sweet treat is a popular sweet snack that is believed to be a symbol of good luck and hope for a better year to come.

Chinese New Year celebrations are even more lively and festive in the ambience of the award-winning restaurant Table8, known for its gorgeous décor, friendly staff, and the delicious Cantonese and Sichuanese buffet. Table8 also features private dining rooms that are often in great demand for their ambience, privacy, and gorgeous views of the waterfall and koi pond. Frequent diners of Table8 are familiar with the unique Kung Fu Tea poured with much fanfare by the tea master in a style that gradually blossoms into beautiful flowers. Other favourites at Table8 restaurant are the Pigeon soup and the very popular dim sums, but then in the all-you-can-eat buffet, there are so much to experience from grilled meats to soups and sauces served with fresh seafood, vegetables or meats.

Multi-cuisine restaurant The Café also features hand-pulled noodles with homemade chilli sauce and Chinese delicacies along with a variety of global cuisines and the largest dessert selection in Hotel Mulia Senayan. Japanese cuisine lovers enjoy the multiple styles of Japanese food techniques all under one roof available only in Edogin (Japanese restaurant) located on the ground floor. Featuring Tatami rooms, Teppanyaki tables, Japanese specialty drinks, this restaurant is one of the most popular places in Hotel Mulia Senayan. Reservations are recommended.

Celebrations are not complete unless you witness the traditional Lion Dance Barongsai performance in Hotel Mulia Senayan. Guests are encouraged to present a red envelope (hong bao) to the Lion representing courage, strength, and wisdom and pray for prosperity. Performance is available on 31st January starting at 6 pm and 1st February starting at noon at the Lobby of Hotel Mulia Senayan going all the way to Table8, Cascade Lounge, The Café, and the Chocolate Boutique and Cake Shop.

Visitors can also capture the moment of family togetherness by visiting the photo booth which is specially decorated with the Chinese New Year theme. Available on the Ground Floor of Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta. Post on Instagram and tag Hotel Mulia Senayan’s official Instagram.

Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta has also met the CHSE Standards (Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environmental Sustainability) given by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry of the, thus Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jakarta ensures that all guests staying or dining will still receive the best service and world-class products expected from Mulia with strict hygiene protocols.

Visit the website or call +62 21 574 7777 for more information. The team will be happy to help.