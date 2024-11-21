12 Days of Karma Festive Season 2024 – 2025

Celebrate the New Year with a Series of Magical Events with Karma

As 2024 draws to a close, Karma Kandara Bali warmly invites guests and Bali residents to join its iconic 12-day celebration, The 12 Days of Karma, taking place from December 23, 2024, to January 3, 2025.

The 12 Days of Karma promises celebration, tradition, timeless festivities, and excitement. Karma will present culinary journeys full of flavours and cultural experiences from various countries, along with yoga sessions for all ages, live DJ performances, indulgent spa rituals, daily signature drinks, and exciting adventures at the Three Monkeys Kids Club.

“We are excited to present a truly extraordinary experience through The 12 Days of Karma, with every moment carefully curated to create memories that will last a lifetime,” said Shaun Dünhofen, Regional General Manager – Karma Resorts Bali. “This festive season, we invite you to join us and indulge in exceptional experiences designed for both friends and families. To add that extra sparkle to the celebrations, guests will be welcomed with a selection of festive treats at reception.”

For 12 extraordinary days, Karma Kandara presents a global celebration of Christmas and New Year, taking guests on a cultural journey through Bali, Arabia, Spain, Rome, Mexico, and India. Beginning with the enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and culminating in an intimate Bonfire Under the Stars, the festivities showcase an array of international talent. The 12 Days of Karma features local and international DJ talent, mesmerising performances from LED dancers, spectacular floor fireworks, and live entertainment including jazz sessions, traditional Balinese dancers, Arabian belly dancers, Spanish flamenco, and vibrant Bollywood performances. Guests can also enjoy beachside cinema nights, live cooking demonstrations, and fashion show spectaculars.

Celebrate the season with our signature Karma events: experience the Italian-American “Feast of the Seven Fishes” tradition on Christmas Eve (December 24, 2024); indulge in our Christmas Day lunch at award-winning di Mare restaurant (December 25, 2024); welcome in the New Year with elegant cocktails at Temple Lounge followed by a Roman-inspired six-course dinner at di Mare (December 31, 2024) and bacchanalian party at Karma Beach; then embrace the first day of 2025 with a vibrant Dia de los Muertos celebrations at Karma Beach, complete with artistic face-painting, Mexican street food, and crafted cocktails at Phoenix Bar (January 1, 2025).

Karma Cares

Karma is working with a small charity with a big heart, Bali Life Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving love and care to the less fortunate in Bali. Bali Life runs several inspiring projects, including orphanages, street children initiatives, women’s empowerment centres, sustainability projects, and education programs. In all its endeavours, Bali Life gives dignity and purpose to underprivileged children and adults across the island of Bali.

Karma invites guests to donate IDR 350,000 to our giving tree initiative, which will be used to purchase gifts for the children to be handed out by Santa. Your generous donation will help spread the festive cheer to kids who need a little extra Tender Love and Care this festive season.

Karma Kandara, Jalan Villa Kandara, Bali 80362, Indonesia