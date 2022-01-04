PPKM Extended, Jakarta Back To Level 2

Jakarta has returned to PPKM level 2, in accordance with the extension of PPKM in Java and Bali from 4-17th January 2022.

The decision to increase the status of PPKM in Jakarta is contained in the instruction of the Home Affairs Ministry number 1 of 2022 concerning PPKM levels 3, 2 and 1 in the Java and Bali regions.

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian listed the areas under new restrictions as:

Thousand Islands Administrative District

West Jakarta Administrative City

East Jakarta Administrative City

South Jakarta Administrative City

North Jakarta Administrative City

Central Jakarta Administrative City

In a statement issued on Monday 3rd January.

The minister continued, “This is in accordance with the pandemic situation based on an assessment and to complete the implementation of PPKM which optimizes COVID-19 handling posts at the village and sub-district levels in order to control the spread of COVID-19.”

PPKM Level 2 Rules

Public transportation capacity is still operational at 100 percent. Restaurants and other places to eat including shopping centers are allowed to open until 21:00.

Here are the complete PPKM rules for level 2 restrictions in DKI Jakarta.

1. Work from office

Work from office (WFO) for non-essential workers is applied at 50 percent capacity for employees who have been vaccinated and are required to use the PeduliLindung application.

2. Supermarkets and street vendors

Supermarkets selling daily necessities have limited operating hours until 9 pm local time with a visitor capacity of 75 percent.

Furthermore, street vendors, grocery stores, voucher agents or outlets, barbershops, salons, laundromats, hawkers, small workshops, vehicle washes, and others are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 9 pm.

3. Dining out

Food stalls, street vendors, hawker stalls, and the like are allowed to open with strict health protocols until 9 pm local time with a maximum of 50 percent capacity and a maximum meal time of 60 minutes.

4. Cinemas

Usage of the PeduliLindungi app is required, is limited only to visitors with green or yellow status. The maximum capacity is 70 percent.

Children under 12 years old are allowed to enter, provided that they are accompanied by their parents. Restaurants and cafes inside the cinema area are allowed to receive dine-in with a maximum capacity of 50 percent with a maximum meal time of 60 minutes.

COVID-19 in Jakarta

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government has recorded 162 Omicron cases. This data was revealed by the Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Ahmad Riza Patria, on Monday night.

Although there are hundreds of cases of the Omicron variant, Patria said the majority were citizens who had traveled abroad; at least 90 of the 162 Omicron cases found had a history of overseas travel.

For this reason, Patria asked that everyone who was declared exposed to COVID-19, especially those with travel history, should comply with the quarantine provisions determined by the central government.

Along with the findings of the Omicron variant, active COVID-19 patients are also increasing in Jakarta. As of 25th December 2021, active cases in Jakarta were at 377 people. Meanwhile, the latest data for active cases per 3rd January 2022 shows 694.