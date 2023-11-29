Festive Celebrations at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta

Join with family and friends in the most blissful season of the year and welcome New Year 2023 in style at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta!

RASA Restaurant – CHRISTMAS

Step into a magical ‘Winter Wonderland’ at RASA Restaurant this Christmas. Join us for an enchanting Christmas Dinner Buffet on 24th December from 6-10 PM and Christmas Lunch on 25th December from 12-3 PM. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with themed decor in shades of blue, white, and silver.

Indulge in a sumptuous festive buffet menu highlighting home-made Smoked Salmon, Gravlax Beetroot Salmon, Gravlax Dill Salmon, King Crab Leg, Baby Lobster, Lobster Bisque, OP Ribs Black Angus Beef, Roasted Turkey, Bread Stuffing, Chestnut, Giblet Gravy, Beef Truffle Sauce, Lobster Risotto. The Christmas Buffet is priced at IDR 758.000++ for adults and IDR 379.000++ for children aged 7-12. Choose from our Festive Special Mocktails and Cocktails selection to complement your dining experience. Enjoy live performances by a magician, choir, and musicians, with a special appearance by Santa bearing gifts!

Early birds receive a 25% discount when booking by December 10, 2023. Children up to 7 years old and one accompanying nanny per couple enjoy complimentary entry. Celebrate Christmas in style at RASA Restaurant!

RASA Restaurant – NEW YEAR

Ring in the New Year with a tropical twist at RASA Restaurant’s ‘Tiki Aloha Party’ on 31st December from 6-11 PM. Enjoy a sensational New Year’s Eve Dinner & Party with a sumptuous dinner buffet menu featuring home-made Smoked Salmon, Gravlax Beetroot Salmon, Gravlax Dill Salmon, Tuna Ceviche, Wagyu Beef, Giant Lobster – Thermidore Style, Whole Line Caught Fish in Banana Leaf – Hawaiian Style, Slipper Lobster with Angel Hair Pasta and Clam Basil Sauce and many more.

The price for adults is IDR 988.000++ and children aged 7-12 can join the celebration for just IDR 494.000++. Experience an evening of magic and music with live performances, exciting door prizes, and a 25% early bird discount for bookings made by December 17, 2023.

Complimentary admission is extended to children up to 7 years old, accompanied by a nanny (up to 2 children and 1 nanny per couple). Create unforgettable memories at RASA Restaurant this New Year’s Eve!

Blue Terrace – CHRISTMAS BRUNCH

Celebrate the joyous spirit of Christmas and ring in the New Year with a touch of elegance at Blue Terrace. On 23-25 December, savor the festive atmosphere with a delectable 4-course brunch menu featuring Roe and Egg – Caviar, Butter Poached Slipper Lobster, Turkey and Foie Gras. Immerse yourself in the warmth of the season as you gather in a family-style setting, surrounded by the aroma of freshly baked bread selections. Indulge in a culinary journey that includes amuse bouche, appetizer, fish course, main course, and a delightful dessert priced at IDR 588.000++ per person.

Blue Terrace – NEW YEAR BRUNCH

As the calendar turns to the anticipation of a new beginning, join us on 30-31 December for a New Year’s Brunch at Blue Terrace. Revel in the celebratory ambiance, as the menu unfolds with a diverse array of brunch delights. Experience a feast that transcends the ordinary, featuring a family-style setting from amuse bouche, an enticing selection of freshly baked bread accompanied by cheese platter and options of cold cut or salmon platter to main course selections of White Pearl Oyster, Seafood on Ice, Classic Florentine Egg and Lobster, Slipper Lobster and Crab Ravioli, Wagyu Beef Striploin and a delectable dessert to welcome the New Year with joy. Embrace the New Year with this memorable brunch experience priced at IDR 588.000++ per person.

JimBARan Lounge – NEW YEAR

Experience an evening filled with excitement at JimBARan Lounge on New Year’s Eve. Enjoy live acoustic music on the Mezzanine Floor, a dynamic live band, and DJ performance. Special beverage deals for beers, wines, liqueurs, and Festive Beverage Promotion featuring special cocktails and mocktails will be available during Session 1 from 10.30 PM – 11.15 AM and Session 2 from 11.30 PM – 00.15 AM.

Festive Beverage promotion is also available throughout December.

FESTIVE HAMPERS

Share the joy of the holidays with our Festive Hampers, available at Blue Terrace’s Deli. Choose from three delightful options: Orchid at IDR 708.000++(4 small jars of cookies), Lotus at IDR 850.000++ (4 large jars of cookies), and Jasmine at IDR 1.098.000++(6 large jars of cookies).

Early birds receive a 10% discount when booking by December 10, 2023

CHRISTMAS & NEW YEAR STAYCATION – ROOM PACKAGE

For an ultimate holiday experience, AYANA Midplaza Jakarta offers Christmas and New Year Staycation Room Packages. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere and enjoy luxurious accommodations. Contact our reservations team for more details.

Christmas Festive Stay

This is the best time to spend a family holiday at Jakarta’s luxurious urban escape hotel. Bring the Christmas joy with you during your stay whilst exploring all the facilities that the hotel has to offer, from a resort-style swimming pool, sports facilities, Spa, and a list of dining venues to have your Christmas feasts.

Starts from IDR 1.898.000++ per room per night, including:

Daily breakfast at RASA Restaurant for two adults and two children under 12 years old

25% discount on spa treatments

15% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcoholic beverages)

Period of stay: 15-29 December 2023.

Special on Christmas Day, the festive stay is starting from IDR 2.978.000 ++ per room per night included of ‘Winter Wonderland’ Christmas Eve Dinner at RASA Restaurant and Christmas Brunch at Blue Terrace on 25th of December 2023, for two persons and a Festive Welcome Amenities.

Period of stay: 24-25 December 2022.

New Year Celebration Getaway

Embrace the spirit of the season with a New Year Celebration Getaway at Jakarta’s premier urban escape hotel. Elevate your celebration with a family getaway, indulging in the opulence of our luxurious accommodations and discovering an array of world-class amenities. Unwind by the resort-style swimming pool, partake in exciting sports facilities, rejuvenate your senses at the spa, and savor delightful moments at our diverse dining venues for your New Year feasts. Make this holiday season truly special as you create cherished memories during your stay at our urban oasis.

Starts from IDR 2.258.000++ per room per night, including:

Daily breakfast at RASA Restaurant for two adults and two children under 12 years old

25% discount on spa treatments

15% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcoholic beverages)

To add the sparkles on your New Year’s Eve, the celebration stay is starting from IDR 3.808.000 ++ per room per night and including:

Daily breakfast at RASA Restaurant for two adults and two children under 12 years old

25% discount on spa treatments

15% discount on food and beverage (excluding alcoholic beverages)

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party “Tiki Aloha” for two persons

New Year’s Welcome Amenities

New Year’s Eve Countdown Drink (two glasses per stay)

Period of stay: 30 December 2023 – 1 January 2024

Family & Children Activities

24, 25, 31 December 2023 & 1 January 2024

From kids’ activities with a bouncing castle, PlayStation corner to coloring activities as well as table board games and theater for the whole family to enjoy, are available during the festive period! To stay fit, have a game or two of tennis, squash, or table tennis* within the hotel premises. *Advance reservation is recommended