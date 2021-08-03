Li Feng Presents Traditional Baked Mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival

In celebration of the highly anticipated Mid-Autumn Festival, Li Feng at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta presents an exquisite mooncake selection.

Following last year’s award-winning Li Feng signature mooncakes, the team of skilled chefs has created specially crafted flavours following a traditional recipe, handcrafted using only the finest ingredients, traditional wooden moulds and presented in elegant floral embroidered boxes.

The carefully curated mooncake collection has a light and delicate crust with a rich and silky-smooth white lotus seed paste filling. Choose from the delicious and authentic flavours, of the signature black sesame with salted egg yolk, the delicious white lotus with salted egg yolk, as well as the all-time favourites red lotus and red bean.

Guests can send their personalised warm wishes with Li Feng’s mooncakes as each box can be customised with a company logo or family initials. The Mid-Autumn Mooncake collection is available until 26th September 2021, priced at Rp498,000 nett for a box of two and Rp798,000 nett for a box of four. An exclusive 15 percent early bird special is applicable on orders placed before 26th August 2021.

Place your orders by contacting Hello MO via WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email to [email protected]