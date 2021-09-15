Government Prepares Investment for Tourist Areas

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has announced that the government would reopen 18 tourist destinations for foreign tourists as the COVID-19 pandemic curve in the country eases.

The plan was conveyed by Sandi after Indonesia was appointed as the host of the Global Tourism Forum Leaders Summit Asia which took place on 15-16th September 2021.

“We will continue to prepare for the reopening of Bali and also 18 other destinations including Batam and Bintan, among other tourism areas as a trial plan to open Indonesia’s doors for foreign tourists,” said Sandi.

In addition, Sandi said President Joko Widodo asked to accelerate the infrastructure development of five Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSPs) for international tourists. Sandi said that the five DPSP projects are becoming the main priority of his ministry as the pandemic curve had decreased since the middle of last month.

“The five super-priority destinations will continue to be our focus so that foreign tourists can stay and have a quality experience after visiting Indonesia,” he said.

These areas are namely Lake Toba, Borobudur, Lombok, Labuan Bajo, and Manado-Bitung-Likupang. The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has budgeted Rp4.01 trillion for 108 construction packages spread across these destinations.

DSPS Lake Toba has the largest budget, at Rp1.07 trillion for 21 construction packages. In the area of roads and bridges, the ministry will carry out the preservation of roads and bridges at the Dairi-Dolok Sanggul District Boundary and handling spiritual tourism access roads in Samosir Regency.

Furthermore, the ministry will organise Ulos Huta Raja and Huta Siallaga villages as well as improve the quality of self-help housing through the Self-Help Housing Stimulant Assistance (BSPS) program for tourist cottages or homestays.

Based on the records from Public Works and Public Housing Ministry, the DSPS with the most construction packages will be the Labuan Bajo DSPS, which is 26 construction packages. However, the budget allocated is one of the smallest, worth Rp630 billion.

DSPS Mandalika has the largest average budget per package; the construction package has 17 activities with a total budget of Rp950 billion. Meanwhile, construction activities that will be carried out at the Mandalika DSPS include the construction of the Lombok International Airport Bypass Road (BIL) – Mandalika 2 and the arrangement of the Gili 3 area in North Lombok.

At the Borobudur DSPS, the ministry plans to preserve the Pringsurat-Secan-Keprekan Road and build flood control infrastructure for the Serang River to reduce the risk of flooding in Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) Kulon Progo Regency. In total, there will be 19 construction packages at the Borobudur DSPS which have been budgeted at Rp900 trillion.

Finally, the Manado-Bitung-Likupang DSPS has the smallest budget compared to other DSPS with only Rp480 billion implemented within 25 packages.