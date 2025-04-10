A New Chapter for Kaum: Elevating Indonesian Cuisine to the World

Kaum has always been more than just a restaurant, it’s a movement rooted in culture, community, and the richness of Indonesian food.

Now, as we enter a bold new chapter, we’re making our mission clear: to push Indonesian cuisine to the global stage, with heart, soul, and purpose.

To lead this journey, we’ve partnered with two of the most exciting Indonesian culinary voices of our time, Chef Wayan and Chef Maxie. This is not just a return or a debut. This is a powerful pairing of talent, philosophy, and fire.

Chef Wayan, after three years away, returns home to Kaum. Born in Nusa Penida, shaped by generations-old traditions and sharpened in some of the world’s most respected kitchens, his deep respect for Indonesian heritage is matched only by his quiet ambition to share it with the world.

Chef Maxie, known for his fearless creativity and modern interpretations of tradition, brings a new kind of energy. He’s honed his craft in Indonesia’s most forward-thinking kitchens, always challenging norms and pushing boundaries, a natural fit for what comes next.

Together, they will lead Kaum Bali and Jakarta into a new era, and beyond.

We’re not just serving food. We’re telling stories, honouring the land, and making bold statements about what Indonesian cuisine can be. In the coming months, expect new energy, new menus, and new ways of experiencing Kaum, including something very special in the works for Bali.

Chef Wayan

Born and raised on the small island of Nusa Penida, Bali, Chef Wayan’s cooking is deeply rooted in Indonesia’s ancient techniques and authentic flavours. Growing up by the sea as the eldest of nine siblings, his early years were spent fishing, farming, and helping his mother cook for the family — nurturing a lifelong love for the archipelago’s culinary traditions. After years of honing his skills in the US — including time at two Michelin-starred Acadia in Chicago and the world-renowned Blue Hill Stone Barns in New York — Wayan returned to Bali. He helped open Room4Dessert in Ubud before becoming the founding chef of Kaum at Potato Head Beach Club and also opening his own restaurant Home by Chef Wayan, where he continues to champion Indonesia’s remarkable gastronomy on the global stage.

Chef Maxie

known for his rebellious spirit, and bold and unapologetic taste in cooking. Maxie’s culinary journey is a testament to his passion and innovation. From the world-class kitchens of Dubai to leading roles at Bali’s renowned establishments like Teatro Gastroteque, Sangsaka, Merah Putih and Aperitif, he has consistently pushed the boundaries of Indonesian cuisine. As the former chef of Locavore NXT, Maxie played a pivotal role in shaping the restaurant’s bold, future-forward approach to dining.