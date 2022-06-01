The New Jakarta City at PIK 2

CEO Commercial and Hotels Division 2, Natalia Kusumo of Agung Sedayu Group, is creating conceptual experiences to brand PIK 2 and Indonesia as the choice international destination.

Within the first quarter of 2022, as Jakarta saw some ease from the COVID-19 restrictions, the local social media landscape went abuzz with photos of a tall, stately pagoda and giant NFT-character balloons. The former is part of a new, extended area in Pantjoran PIK, while the latter was part of the Karafuru Carnival in Cove at Batavia PIK. Upon hearing about these two places, especially the PIK (Pantai Indah Kapuk) designation, many would think about the township’s next-generation flagship development of PIK 2.

Indeed, these destinations are part of the PIK 2 development aptly named Golf Island due to the iconic seaside Sedayu Indo Golf course taking a third of the island’s 300ha coverage. More conceptual establishments to come here by the end of the year include Central Market, By the Sea, East Coast, and Batavia PIK. The next area is Riverwalk Island, where Pusat Sepeda operates with more destinations to come, including the Ship Yard, Sunset Pier, Kampoeng Seafood, landed houses, and commercial spaces.

After passing Golf Island and Riverwalk Island through a series of bridges, one will enter the main PIK 2 area: Sedayu Indo City. Some key places in this future township are the Islamic Financial Centre, Tokyo Riverside Apartment, Osaka Riverview Apartment, White Sand Beach, Mata Elang Stadium, and Orange Groves in the Greenbelt area. All of these developments within the city by Agung Sedayu Group and (ASG) Salim Group will only be seven minutes away from the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport thanks to a new toll road access.

Going strong with more than 50 years of experience, the leading property developer is building PIK 2 as “The New Jakarta City” with a range of travel destination areas, residential and facilities clusters, and commercial and retail compounds. Amantara, one of its subsidiaries, is in charge of curating unique, one-of-a-kind concepts for many of these projects, guided by the capable hands of Natalia Kusumo. As the CEO of Commercial and Hotels Division 2 at ASG, Natalia has the dream to create and promote PIK 2 as a local travel destination by 2023 and an international tourism hotspot by 2025.

Thus, it would be no surprise to see Natalia bringing world-class events and conceptual destinations to PIK 2 shortly. Even before they are open, the media frequently goes abuzz with anticipation for the facilities here, such as the 10ha Indonesia Design District, Sedayu Watertown of 90ha, Distrik Otomotif measuring 3ha, RANS Prestige Sportstainment and RANS Carnaval City Zoo with a combined size of 5ha, and many others.

Stay up-to-date and learn more about Agung Sedayu Group at agungsedayu.com and follow its Instagram @agungsedayugroupofficial for the latest information.