Gilimanuk-Denpasar Route Cut Off from Flash Floods

The flash flood that hit the Biluh Poh bridge in Mendoyo District, Jembarana Regency, Bali, has made the Gilimanuk-Denpasar main route impassable and the road is currently closed.

Jembrana Police Chief I Dewa Gde Juliana said the flash flood occurred on Sunday 16th October 2022 at 10pm WITA.

“Yes, access to Gilimanuk-Denpasar is closed in Mendoyo. Last night, the water overflowed and was closed until now because the materials carried by the flood are still covering the bridge,” said Juliana, when contacted on Monday 17th October.

Around 120 officers combined from the National Police, National Armed Forces, Jembarana Regional Disaster Management Agency, and Bali Search and Rescue were dispatched to clean up the wood waste on the route.

Video of the road to Gilimanuk today pic.twitter.com/lwRLcX2ku6 — Bali_chris (@Bali_chris) October 17, 2022

“We are still processing the heavy equipment carefully because we do not know the bridge’s last condition after the flooding,” he explained.

People who need to pass this route are advised to look for an alternative, namely through the Singaraja route, Buleleng Regency.

“We still need to check whether the bridge is appropriate or not to pass because we don’t know how much water hit yesterday. But from the naked eye, (the bridge) did not break,” he added.