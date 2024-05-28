Karma Kandara’s di Mare Restaurant shines in Exquisite’s Best Restaurants and Bars Awards

Experience Award-Winning Dining at di Mare Restaurant, Karma Kandara.

Karma Kandara is thrilled to announce that di Mare Restaurant has been selected as one of the Top 10 Best Restaurants and Bars in Exquisite’s prestigious 2024 annual awards. This recognition follows di Mare being named one of Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants in 2023 by Exquisite and securing the title of Best Resort Restaurant at the recent Haute Grandeur Awards 2023.

Exquisite’s Best Restaurants & Bars Awards celebrate exceptional dining and drinking spots that offer unforgettable experiences. di Mare at Karma Kandara has been recognised for its unwavering commitment to excellence in serving Mediterranean cuisine with an Indonesian twist.

“We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged by Exquisite as one of the top establishments,” said Shaun Dünhofen, General Manager at Karma Kandara. “This award, along with our previous accolades such as the recent six Haute Grandeur Awards, is a testament to the dedication of our team in providing memorable dining experiences for our guests. Our culinary team, led by Karma Group Executive Chef Joseph Antonishek, consistently pushes the boundaries of creativity and flavour, and these awards validate their hard work and passion.”

di Mare is renowned for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and breathtaking ocean vistas. The restaurant’s innovative menu features new items such as the Beef Carpaccio first course, showcasing premium Australian organic fillet mignon, confit potatoes, capers, pink peppercorns, rocket, and truffle aioli. Another standout dish is the Black Cod main course, expertly prepared with caramelised king trumpet mushrooms, smoked bacon, baby corn, and ginger foam. The restaurant’s emphasis on quality and ambience has made it a favourite among visitors, who are consistently impressed by the inventive dishes, attentive service, and incomparable clifftop location. The recently introduced tasting menus allow diners to embark on a culinary journey, savouring various flavours that showcase the best Mediterranean and Indonesian cuisine.

Karma Kandara is grateful to our guests and Exquisite for this recognition, which inspires us to continue delivering exceptional dining experiences. With its innovative menu, breathtaking setting, and dedication to excellence, di Mare has solidified its position as one of the most sought-after dining destinations in Bali and beyond.

karmagroup.com/find-destination/karma-resorts/karma-kandara/

