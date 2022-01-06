How to Enter Indonesia from 7th January – Quarantine, Testing, Vaccines, and more

The COVID-19 Task Force has issued the latest regulations for international travellers, both Indonesian citizens and foreigners, taking effect on 7th January until further notice.

This latest regulation is written in circular letter no. 1 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was signed in Jakarta on 4th January 2022 by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency as the Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force, National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Suharyanto.

“The purpose of this circular is to monitor, control, and evaluate in order to prevent an increase in the transmission of COVID-19,” the circular states.

Countries Temporarily Banned

Foreigners are temporarily banned to enter if they have been in, transitted through, lived in, or visited one of these countries:

Confirmed existence of community transmission of the Omicron variant, namely South Africa, Botswana, Norway, and France.

Countries or regions that are geographically close to a community transmission country of Omicron variant cases such as Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini, and Lesotho.

Countries or regions with more than 10,000 confirmed cases of Omicron such as the UK and Denmark.

This temporary ban is excluding travellers who meet the following criteria:

Have no travel history and haven’t stayed in one of these countries within 14 days.

In accordance with the provisions in the Home Affairs Minister 4egulation No. 34 of 2021 regarding the granting of visas and immigration residence permits during the handling of the spread of COVID-19 and the recovery of the national economy.

In accordance with the bilateral agreement scheme, such as the Travel Corridor Arrangement, or obtaining permission or special consideration in writing from any ministry or agency.

Vaccination Requirements

Travellers must show proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccine through a physical or digital card or certificate, completed at least 14 days before departure, in English and the language of the country of origin.

However, the exception is for foreigners holding diplomatic visas and service visas related to official or state visits of foreign officials at ministerial level and above, as well as foreigners who enter Indonesia in the Travel Corridor Arrangement scheme.

In the event that a foreigner has not received the vaccine from abroad, they will be vaccinated at the quarantine place upon arrival in Indonesia after the second PCR test is carried out with a negative result for the foreigner. This covers foreigners aged 12-17 years old, holders of diplomatic residence permits and official residence permits, as well as holders of a limited stay permit card (KITAS), or a permanent residence permit card (KITAP).

Foreigners who are already in Indonesia and will travel, both domestically and internationally, are required to be vaccinated. However, foreigners who have not been vaccinated and intend to travel domestically and continue with the aim of taking international flights out of Indonesia are allowed to not show a COVID-19 vaccination card or certificate as long as they do not leave the airport area during transit.

They must get permission from the local Port Health Office to take a domestic flight with the aim of continuing to an international flight. They must also show their flight ticket departing Indonesia for direct transit from the departure city to the international airport in Indonesia, with the final destination country included.

International travellers under the age of 18 and who have special health conditions or comorbid diseases that prevent them from being vaccinated are required to attach a doctor’s certificate from the government hospital of the country of departure stating that the person concerned has not or cannot take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Testing

Travellers are required to show negative PCR results taken in the country of origin a maximum of 72 hours before departure and it must be attached to the Indonesian International e-HAC.

A PCR retest will be carried out upon arrival, where travellers are required to undergo quarantine for seven days. They must show proof of payment confirmation for quarantine accommodation.

In quarantine, travellers are required to take another PCR test on either the sixth out of seven days of quarantine or the ninth out of 10 days of quarantine. If the results are negative, they are allowed to continue their trip but if not, they will be quarantined at their own expense.

For foreign diplomats other than the head of the foreign representative and the family of the head of the foreign representative, they must undergo quarantine in a centralised quarantine place under their own financing. If the results come out positive, then they do treatment at the hospital with their own dependents. If they are unable, then the sponsors, ministries, institutions consider the entry permit for foreigners to be held accountable.

Exclusions

The temporary ban on foreigners who enter Indonesia and quarantine obligations are exempted provided that the bubble system and strict health protocols apply, for foreigners with the following criteria:

Diplomatic and service visa holders

Foreign officials with ministerial level and above and their entourage when making official or state visits

Via a Travel Corridor Arrangement

Via a Travel Corridor Arrangement Delegations of G20 member countries

Honorable and distinguished people

Tourism

Foreigners with the purpose of travel that do not have a travel history within 14 days from the 15 banned countries can enter Indonesia under the following conditions:

Via airport entry points in Bali and the Riau Islands

In addition to a vaccination card or certificate and a negative PCR result, they must attach a short visit visa or another entry permit, proof of ownership of health insurance worth a minimum of US$100,000 which includes financing for handling COVID-19, and proof of booking confirmation and payment for accommodation.

SOURCE: COVID-19 Handling Task Force