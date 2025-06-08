Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder: The Best Expat Tennis Community in Southeast Asia

Get to know Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder — a thriving, competitive, yet deeply social group.

It all began, rather unexpectedly, with a good old case of lockdown boredom. Picture this: two chaps, André Domnowsky and Jack Hickey, sharing a beer back on the 19th of June, 2020, at Kemang’s K25, lamenting the lack of things to do amidst COVID restrictions. From that simple moment, born out of necessity and perhaps a touch of creative frustration, the Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder came into being.

It started small, just a group of 16 players from seven countries, many of whom were just starting out with a racket. Honestly, none of them likely expected it to blossom into the vibrant expat community and cultural cornerstone it is today.

Fast forward a bit, and this once-modest pastime, which started with tracking progress on a poster board (yes, really!), has transformed into quite an operation. It’s now in its 12th season and boasts an impressive 101 active players hailing from a remarkable 29 countries across five continents.

The ladder runs year-round, with each season spanning six months of competitive matches concluding with a weekend tournament. We’re talking serious volume here – over 600 matches are played per season. While their main haunt is K25, matches also take place at the Ayana Hotel and the American Club.

“A wild bunch of tennis buddies, they compete like it’s Wimbledon, celebrate like party animals, but, in the end, regardless of the score on the court, the winner is the friendship and the post-game drinks.” — Walter (Italia)

Managing all this? The old poster board is long gone, replaced by a fully automated Google Sheet built by long-time member Sudji, who admits with a smile, “It’s a miracle it even works.” It now tracks matches, rankings, and results in real time, making the ladder more transparent and engaging for all.

They’ve definitely brought some unique flavour to the mix. Take the infamous “Rocket Rule,” for example—a quirky twist that spices up those late-season ladder battles. And to keep things fair and competitive, the group runs a structured four-division promotion and relegation system. For a touch of international flair, there’s even a Davis Cup-style team event—featuring 13 teams representing countries and continents.

The wonderful community

But it’s not just about the fierce on-court action—there’s a strong sense of community that goes far beyond competitive sets. The camaraderie is real, and it seems to resonate with everyone—no matter where they’re from, how they play, or which backhand they favour. The Ladder is genuinely open to all standards, from former collegiate players right down to those still getting a grip on their first serve.

While the competition can get intense—fuelled by Jakarta’s heat and players’ hunger to win—the atmosphere remains one of playful rivalry, punctuated by weekend beers and lasting friendships. Even rising stars like 10-year-old Rafalentino, a local wonderkid now competing in Wimbledon juniors, have honed their skills and confidence just by being around the group.

The community knows how to come together off the court, too, with two lively social parties held each year. Recent gatherings have taken place at favourites like Txoko and Paris Bistro. The community itself is populated by a cast of unique characters. There’s Jeremy, who holds the honour of being the Ladder’s first champion, and Astrid, the trailblazing first female player, now joined by 10 other women. From fierce competitors to natural entertainers, the ladder thrives on the energy, spirit, and perspectives each player brings.

“The Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder is a space and place where I challenge myself, connect with fellow members, and, foremost, it is a social circle with amazing people who have become good friends and are a part of our daily routine. Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder is a family away from family.” — Rok (Slovenia)

One particularly amusing anecdote involves the infamous “Carlos mix-up.” A member unknowingly challenged and played the wrong Carlos—someone not even in the ladder—and only realised the mistake after winning the match against a 55-year-old who hadn’t picked up a racket in five years. Unfortunately, it didn’t count. He then had to face the real Carlo, a 23-year-old Italian and the ladder’s strongest player to date… and was handed a swift 6–0, 6–0 defeat. Just another day in the wonderfully unpredictable world of ladder tennis.

Follow the fun

Looking ahead, the focus isn’t on endless expansion. With more than 15 players already on the waitlist, there are no plans to grow the roster further. At its core, this isn’t about numbers—it’s about community. For now, the goal is to keep the fun alive, preserve the format, and continue nurturing the friendships that make it all worthwhile.

Want a glimpse of the journey—and a bit of that matchday chaos? Follow along on our Instagram page @jakartaexpattennisladder.

“It has been great fun to be part of the ladder for the last three years, meeting so many different people from diverse backgrounds and experiences, many of whom have become close friends.” — Brendon (USA)

The ladder isn’t just fueled by passion—it’s also backed by generous support. Allied serves as the official kit sponsor, while Noble Property helps newcomers settle in and find a home. Anker Beer, meanwhile, keeps spirits high—win or lose. And with many other sponsors contributing along the way, the community continues to thrive both on and off the court.

Ultimately, it’s a thriving, competitive, yet deeply social group—one that found a silver lining in challenging times and built something truly special. Game on, Jakarta, indeed.