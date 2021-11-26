Adisutjipto Airport Reopens Route Yogyakarta to Bali

Adisutjipto Airport, Yogyakarta, will again run direct flights on the Yogyakarta-Bali route, starting Friday 26th November.

“Air travel from Yogyakarta’s Adisutjipto Airport to I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali will operate every day,” said Adisutjipto Airport General Manager Agus Pandu Purnama in a written broadcast.

Flights with this route, continued Pandu, will run at 7:50am WIB and 3:40pm WIB with Wings Air airline. He said the Yogyakarta-Bali air trips are using the ATR type propeller planes with a capacity of approximately 60 people.

“The journey from Yogyakarta to Bali takes approximately one hour and 30 minutes,” said Pandu.

In accordance with the circular of air travel provisions by the Transportation Ministry no. 96, he continued, the conditions for travelling between Java and Bali islands are to show a vaccination card with a minimum of the first dose and a negative PCR result that is valid for three days. Alternatively, travellers can show a vaccination card with at least two doses and a negative antigen result that is valid for one day.

Image source – Wikipedia

Also Read Top 5 Foods You Must Try When Visiting Yogyakarta