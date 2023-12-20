Padma Hotels Continues the “12 Days of #PadmaFestivities” Giveaway Tradition

As the festive season unfolds, Padma Hotels’ array of holiday programmes and enchanting dining experiences for Christmas and New Year’s are sure to captivate.

However, what truly ignites the excitement is the annual giveaway campaign, a cherished tradition across all Padma Hotels’ properties. In the past, Padma Hotels referred to it as the Padma Festivities giveaway, but as of last year, they elevated the giveaway by introducing the “12 Days of #PadmaFestivities” — a collaborative programme spanning all five Padma Hotels properties.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless “12 Days of Christmas” tradition, this campaign offers a daily surprise from 14th December 2023 leading up to the grand celebration on Christmas Day. The giveaway will be closed on 28th December 2023, and the 12 lucky winners will be announced on 29th December 2023. Among the exciting prizes, there are:

Day 1 – Tropical Forest afternoon tea at The Deli, Padma Resort Legian .

. Day 2 – Swim and Dine for two at Padma Hotel Semarang .

. Day 3 – Dining experience for two at Inaho Japanese Restaurant and Hai Wang Chinese Restaurant, Resinda Hotel Karawang .

. Day 4 – Afternoon tea for two at Goolali Gelato Bar & Pâtisserie, Padma Hotel Semarang .

. Day 5 – Dining experience for two at The Restaurant, Padma Hotel Bandung .

. Day 6 – Dining experience for two at Payangan Lounge, Padma Resort Ubud .

. Day 7 – A set of Padma x Sensatia amenities.

Day 8 – One-night stay in Resinda Hotel Karawang .

. Day 9 – One-night stay at Padma Hotel Semarang .

. Day 10 – One-night stay at Padma Hotel Bandung .

. Day 11 – One-night stay at Padma Resort Ubud .

. Day 12 – One-night stay at Padma Resort Legian.

For more details and information, follow Padma Hotels’ Instagram at @padma_hotels.