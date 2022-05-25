Padma Hotels Earn Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2022

Padma Hotels is delighted to announce that Padma Resort Ubud and Resinda Hotel Karawang have earned prestigious accolades from TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards 2022.

The awards are as follows:

Padma Resort Ubud

#9 Top 25 Hotels – World

#2 Top 25 Hotels – Asia

#5 Top 25 Luxury Hotels – World

#2 Top 25 Luxury Hotels – Asia

#3 Top Mountain Lodges & Resorts – World

Resinda Hotel Karawang

#4 Top 25 Family Hotels – Asia

The TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards recognises the best in tourism and hospitality establishments across a range of categories based on millions of reviews from travellers worldwide. Embracing its Indonesian roots, Padma Hotels upholds the traditional culture through its genuine hospitality and commitment to preserving diversity and locality.

Nestled within the enchanting bamboo forests of Payangan, Padma Resort Ubud is a serene luxury destination that offers five-star amenities and facilities one would expect from the renowned Padma Hotels brand. This serene luxury destination features picturesque views from every room and suite and the famous 89-metre heated infinity pool.

“We are incredibly humbled to have received such great support from our guests. We do hope that our sincere and personalised service will make them feel at home when they are staying with us,” said Sudiman Arpan, the General Manager of Padma Resort Ubud.

Bringing the tropical resort vibes into the busy industrial area of Karawang, Resinda Hotel Karawang, managed by Padma Hotels, is a place where guests can unwind in true style. The lagoon-inspired swimming pool and a choice of modern dining venues are just a few of many lifestyle facilities available for guests of all ages to enhance their quality of stay.

“We would not be here without the contribution of Resinda Hotel Karawang’s entire family. I am personally very proud of our team for always giving the best and most consistent service from the heart at every moment. We also thank all of our guests for their appreciation and support. We are committed to improving our service,” expressed Ruth Hutapea, the General Manager of Resinda Hotel Karawang.