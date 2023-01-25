Experience a New Level of Luxury at SIWA Cliffs Lombok

With its crystalline waters and white sand beaches, it’s not hard to see why Lombok is a must-visit destination.

There have been few opportunities to enjoy a touch of luxury while on the island, until now, with the arrival of SIWA Clubhouse, a two-story pool club perched on the highest peak of South Lombok.

SIWA is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as drinks seven days a week. The food and drink offered to match this celebration of luxury.

The clubhouse representative explains that SIWA is derived from the word Siwak, which is in the local language Sasak means number 9 and we like the idea of being up on cloud 9. It also has several other meanings in the archipelago and it seems to fit.

SIWA continues, “Unlike our neighbour, Bali; Lombok has not been on many people’s radar as a sophisticated culinary destination. Yet, SIWA has changed this perception. With the creation of SIWA Cliffs, our kitchen team is able to put together a fresh offering in a location that offers an incredible abundance of products – both from the land and sea. Therefore, our menus truly embrace the vast diversity that Lombok offers.”

The F&B team is led by SIWA’s Director of Culinary Steven Todd, who is assisted by Chef Alit Wilantara. The duo has curated SIWA’s menu, which is focused around the fire, with fare influenced by global flavours, from the Mediterranean to Middle East tastes. Fresh product is paramount to the dishes, with ingredients sourced from local farmers in both Lombok and Bali, from fish to fruit.

Regarding the food, the plates are designed in a family-share style. The food varies like salted snapper croquettes with shaved parmesan, lemon aioli, charred barramundi, burnt eggplant, laksa curry, freshly picked herbs, lemon, and 42-day dry-aged sous-vide Nebraska Tomahawk, served with Bordelaise jus, house salad, salt-baked garlic potato, café de Paris cream, and focaccia for mains. Besides, there are also some desserts offered including the decadent chocolate ganache tart with chocolate crumb, salted caramel gel, and vanilla ice cream. Partner your meal with one of the internationally sourced wines available, and lavish cocktails, including the most well-known Aperol spritz.

SIWA Clubhouse provides you with a fascinating destination that won’t make you leave. However, starting in January of next year, a series of opulent cliff villas will be introduced for both short stays and sales. The Group’s other hotel resort KU Villas sits a five-minute drive away, in the heart of the Kuta Mandalika province, a convenient location that boasts easy access to the best landmarks of Lombok.

The private estate consists of a cluster of one-bedroom rooms, some units are provided with a private pool, two-bedroom family suites, and two-bedroom pool villas.

Aside from an array of eateries, this neighbourhood is also home to the esteemed Mandalika Intercultural School, with whom SIWA is proudly involved. The space is a student-centred community school which embraces a modern teaching and learning approach to provide a holistic inclusive education.

SIWACLIFFS.com