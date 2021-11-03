Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Congratulations British School Jakarta on Achieving POSI Certification

Intertek Indonesia is pleased to announce it has awarded British School Jakarta with POSI-Check certification which demonstrates it is effectively managing the prevention of the spread of infection (POSI) including COVID-19.

  • The Program provides tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment.
  • Certification is earned through hands-on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and swab testing to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) on key surfaces in public areas.
  • The POSI audit process evaluates 47 criteria deemed critical for reopening schools in a safe way (buildings, equipment, protocols and people).
  • Schools must maintain their certification by passing unannounced follow-up audits every 2 months. This allows schools to constantly improve and adapt to changes in the pandemic.
