Congratulations British School Jakarta on Achieving POSI Certification

Intertek Indonesia is pleased to announce it has awarded British School Jakarta with POSI-Check certification which demonstrates it is effectively managing the prevention of the spread of infection (POSI) including COVID-19.
- The Program provides tools needed to maintain a level of POSI control in any environment.
- Certification is earned through hands-on training sessions, bi-monthly auditing, and swab testing to detect adenosine triphosphate (ATP) on key surfaces in public areas.
- The POSI audit process evaluates 47 criteria deemed critical for reopening schools in a safe way (buildings, equipment, protocols and people).
- Schools must maintain their certification by passing unannounced follow-up audits every 2 months. This allows schools to constantly improve and adapt to changes in the pandemic.
