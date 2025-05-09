Luxury, Culture, and Conservation: Inside TA’AKTANA Labuan Bajo with Peter-Paul Kleiss

As the first Marriott Luxury Collection property in Labuan Bajo, TA’AKTANA blends luxury with sustainability, offering avant-garde facilities and ultra-luxury amenities for discerning travellers.

Amidst the growing trend for slow, purposeful travel, TA’AKTANA invites guests to uncover Labuan Bajo’s hidden gems, such as the enchanting Rangko Cave with its natural blue pool. The resort not only delivers indulgent experiences but also actively promotes sustainable practices and meaningful cultural immersion.

Indonesia Expat speaks with Peter-Paul Kleiss, General Manager of TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, about the property’s commitment to authentic guest experiences, the future of luxury hospitality in Labuan Bajo, and many more.

So, without further ado, let’s get to know Mr Kleiss and the resort!

Hi, Mr Kleiss! Could you briefly introduce yourself to our readers?

Hello, my name is Peter-Paul Kleiss, and I’m the General Manager of TA’AKTANA, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Labuan Bajo. As part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 exceptional hotel brands, TA’AKTANA is set amidst one of Indonesia’s most scenic and distinctive leisure destinations. Our waterfront property — the first Marriott International hotel in Labuan Bajo and the second Luxury Collection property in Indonesia—is beautifully positioned between an untamed tropical forest and the mesmerising Flores Sea.

Located at the heart of Labuan Bajo, the resort offers unrivalled access to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park and is only moments from cultural landmarks such as Mirror Stone Cave, Rumah Tenun, Melo Village, and the remote mountain community of Wae Rebo. Known for its traditional, cone-shaped homes and recognised as a UNESCO cultural heritage site, Wae Rebo’s vernacular architecture was one of our key design inspirations. With convenient direct flights from Jakarta and Bali to Komodo International Airport, followed by a 10-minute transfer, TA’AKTANA ensures seamless access for discerning travellers seeking both natural wonders and authentic cultural encounters.

You started your career in Michelin-starred restaurants—how has your food and beverage background shaped your leadership style as a General Manager?

My journey through the diverse world of food and beverage has profoundly influenced my leadership approach at TA’AKTANA. This rich background, which later expanded when I moved into operations leadership at a luxury resort, has equipped me with a well-rounded view of hospitality. I’m passionate about delivering guest-focused, genuine experiences that respect both the local culture and the environment.

My career with Marriott International began in 2018 at The Westin Jakarta, where I advanced from Food & Beverage Manager for Henshin to Director of Food and Beverage. This invaluable period within a well-established global brand instilled a strong work ethic and a profound appreciation for employee well-being. I was fortunate to work alongside inspiring leaders, broadening my operational and strategic planning skills and refining my ability to lead with empathy and purpose.

You’ve enjoyed a remarkable career across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. What drew you to Labuan Bajo?

My years working in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Hong Kong were instrumental in shaping my perspective. Immersing myself in diverse cultures and guest expectations highlighted the importance of adaptability, cultural sensitivity and authentic connection.

This love for travel, people, and meaningful human experiences has always driven my career. The opportunity to join TA’AKTANA and the Luxury Collection brand felt like a natural progression. My appreciation for The Luxury Collection’s ethos of curating authentic guest journeys was first sparked during a task force assignment in Bali. Yet, it was my initial visit to Labuan Bajo in 2016 that truly captivated me. Even then, I recognised its potential as a distinguished luxury destination—and being part of its evolution today is both an extraordinary privilege and a meaningful responsibility.

What do you believe is the next big trend in luxury hospitality in Indonesia, especially in emerging destinations like Labuan Bajo?

I believe the future of luxury hospitality in Indonesia—particularly in destinations like Labuan Bajo—lies in the authentic integration of local culture and sustainable practices. Labuan Bajo is on the cusp of significant growth as a luxury destination, driven by its spectacular natural beauty, improved accessibility through government infrastructure investments, and a growing global appetite for meaningful, experiential travel.

TA’AKTANA is leading this movement, setting new benchmarks for luxury by seamlessly incorporating the rich tapestry of local culture into our design narrative, offering spa rituals inspired by regional wonders, and curating culinary journeys that celebrate Indonesia’s diverse flavours. In addition, our steadfast commitment to sustainability and impactful community partnerships resonates strongly with today’s mindful luxury traveller.

As travellers increasingly seek transformative wellness and outdoor experiences, TA’AKTANA proudly offers the serene two-storey Di’A Spa and an Olympic-sized pool, conveniently adjacent to our fitness centre. We cater to both relaxation and adventure, with activities such as sunrise and sunset treks, cycling, snorkelling, diving, paddleboarding and stargazing — creating unforgettable family memories and deeper connections with nature.

TA’AKTANA marks Marriott International’s debut in East Nusa Tenggara. Could you share some of the signature guest experiences and facilities that have become favourites since opening?

As Marriott’s first property in East Nusa Tenggara, TA’AKTANA has quickly established a number of standout experiences and facilities. One of our most striking features is our collection of exquisite Overwater Sea Villas, inspired by the iconic Wae Rebo houses. These villas offer a unique fusion of local heritage and sophisticated overwater living, symbolising TA’AKTANA’s distinctive place within Indonesia’s evolving luxury landscape.

For those seeking holistic wellbeing, Di’A Spa has become a guest favourite. Drawing profound inspiration from the Rangko and Mirror Stone Caves, it thoughtfully incorporates natural elements such as stalactites, stalagmites, ancient coral and even turtle fossils—creating a truly tranquil, restorative sanctuary. Guests can complement their spa experience with a swim in our Olympic-sized pool, a rare amenity in the region offering uninterrupted sea views.

Another highlight is Salang Hill, the only purpose-built wedding chapel in Labuan Bajo. Perched on a hill overlooking the Flores Sea and surrounded by lush greenery, it offers a romantic, serene backdrop for unforgettable celebrations.

Our curated culinary offering has also proved immensely popular. Collaborations with acclaimed culinary innovators via our Taba Tastemakers Circle offer unique, memorable dining occasions, while our ‘Cheers to Community’ series at Maiga! Bar invites renowned bartenders from around the world for exclusive beverage experiences.

TA’AKTANA has achieved an impressive guest satisfaction rate. How do you maintain such high service standards in a relatively remote destination?

Our consistently high guest satisfaction is a testament to the extraordinary commitment and passion of our team. I am constantly inspired by their dedication to going above and beyond for our globally well-travelled guests.

We actively invest in our team through continuous and comprehensive training programmes, designed to equip them with the skills, knowledge and cultural sensitivity required to exceed guest expectations. By fostering a culture of ongoing learning and personal development, we ensure our colleagues feel empowered, valued and fully supported, placing them at the heart of the outstanding service that defines TA’AKTANA.

Modern luxury hospitality is about immersive, culturally rooted experiences. How does TA’AKTANA integrate local culture and nature into the guest journey?

At TA’AKTANA, we centre our guest experience around three pillars: Heritage, Human Sustainability, and Environmental Sustainability. These principles guide how we create authentic connections to the culture and natural beauty of East Nusa Tenggara, delivered with intuitive service and a firm commitment to responsible travel.

Our dedication to local heritage is evident throughout our design, inspired by the spiderweb-shaped rice terraces of the Lingko fields. This serves as a constant homage to Labuan Bajo’s rich cultural tapestry.

We also celebrate Indonesian culinary traditions at Umasa Restaurant, where the phrase “Dari Sabang Sampai Merauke” guides a curated culinary journey across the archipelago. Each dish highlights distinctive spices, ingredients and culinary techniques —including those of East Nusa Tenggara. We source organic, seasonal produce locally and harvest seafood in partnership with local fishermen, while ingredients from our own Kebunku Garden enhance our commitment to fresh, responsible dining.

To deepen guest engagement, we curate bespoke itineraries tailored to individual interests—from private island tours and wildlife encounters with naturalists to cultural excursions with local experts— ensuring each visit is exclusive, meaningful and thoroughly immersive.

Sustainability is now central to luxury travel. Could you tell us about some of the initiatives introduced at TA’AKTANA?

Sustainability is at the very core of TA’AKTANA’s philosophy. Inspired by Labuan Bajo’s unspoilt beauty and rich culture, we strive to deliver luxury experiences with a light environmental footprint.

Our architecture embraces natural materials, while our culinary philosophy champions locally sourced, organic ingredients. Our on-site herb garden, Kebunku, supplies fresh produce for the kitchen, complemented by partnerships with local farmers and fishermen for sustainably harvested ingredients.

Our operations prioritise waste reduction, with zero-waste goals shaping daily practices. Composting enriches our gardens, and initiatives like Earth Hour encourage guests to participate in energy-saving efforts.

What’s next for TA’AKTANA? Any exciting plans or new initiatives we can look forward to?

We’re thrilled to announce a special one-day wellness activation on Saturday, 14th of June 2025, in celebration of Global Wellness Day, themed #ReconnectMagenta. The programme invites guests to reconnect with nature, loved ones and the community through a carefully curated schedule of wellness activities.

Highlights will include a sunrise trek, yoga and meditation sessions, a free-diving workshop, marine biology talks with snorkelling excursions, a traditional body scrub workshop, and an informative session on Komodo dragon conservation.

Throughout the day, Di’A Spa will offer a tailored couple’s spa journey, while our culinary team prepares wholesome, sustainably sourced refreshments—all in keeping with The Luxury Collection’s mission to deliver authentic, meaningful experiences.

How can our readers reach you or learn more about the resort?

We’d be delighted to connect with your readers! For more information on TA’AKTANA, including detailed descriptions and seamless reservations, please visit our official website: www.taaktana.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@taaktanalabuanbajo . To stay updated on our latest events, promotions and insights into the TA’AKTANA experience, follow us on Instagram at @taaktanalabuanbajo.

“We look forward to welcoming you!”