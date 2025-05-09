Exploring Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar: The Serenity upon Bandung’s Highland

This story started in Jakarta. I was invited to stay at Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar, an IHG Hotel.

So, I went to Bandung by Whoosh, a high-speed rail connecting Jakarta and Bandung (By the way, this is my first time taking Whoosh). I left Jakarta at 11 AM and arrived at Bandung at 11.30 AM. It was the most rapid intercity trip I have ever experienced.

I, then, commuted directly by taxi from Bandung Station to Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar. As its name, the hotel is located in the highland region of Dago. The address is Jl. Raya Dago Pakar no. 3, Ciburial, Cimenyan, Bandung, West Java.

I have never reached Dago beforehand, and this is my first time stepping on my feet at the highland of Dago. The road to the hotel is hilly and quite narrow; I could even see several slopes around the way. As a Jakartan who lives on a flat land, I was a little scared when I saw those slopes. I was wondering how people could live in such places (I mean… they have to step on the climbs and slopes to move to another place), and I had to admit that all the transportation users here are very skilful.

However, I could say that I was amazed by the highland view. Regardless of the climbs, Bandung provides me with a picturesque view of the mountains encircling the city – yes, the geographical shape of Bandung is like a bowl; the city of Bandung is in the centre and surrounded by mountains. No wonder Bandung is way colder than Jakarta.

Eventually, I arrived at the hotel at 12 PM. Even the hotel location is exactly at the highland slope, where people have to walk down the street in a slant position (I tried to walk on the street, too). At first, I was astonished by how this hotel was built. The hotel is huge and magnificent, with a modern architectural style and all the greenery surrounding it. I think that this is the selling point of Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar; a five-star hotel at the highland of Dago with a green view.

Upon arriving at the front door, I was welcomed by the concierge and escorted to the reception desk. I spoke with the front desk staff about my stay and, fortunately, was granted an early check-in. This allowed me to enter my room without waiting for it to be prepared.

I got a one-night stay in a Suite Bedroom unit. The room is spacious, with a size of 47 square metres. For a lone traveller like me, it is more than worth it. There is not so much artistry on the wall; just a simple motive, but all the enjoyment can be felt from the scenery outside. From the wide window, I could see the city view from the height and, if it was not foggy, the mountains were visible, as well. As I mentioned before, this hotel offers you a marvellous view of Bandung’s highlands.

Now, let’s talk about the amenities. This room is equipped with a king-sized bed, a central AC, a couch, a mini fridge, a TV, a coffee table, a work desk, and a colourful, round rug—quite complete for a Suite Bedroom. The hotel team also prepared some small cakes and cangcimen (a mixed snack consisting of peanuts, sunflower seeds, and candy) as a welcome treat.

Moving on to the bathroom. For your information, the bathroom is separated from the toilet. So, essentially, there are two restrooms—one for the toilet and the other for showering. The shower room features a bathtub, a separate shower area, a sink with a mirror, and an additional mirror, which I assume is meant for makeup. All toiletries are provided, including body wash, shampoo, conditioner, hand wash, body lotion, a comb, a dental kit, a vanity kit, a shaving kit, a loofah, and a shower cap.

For me, Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar is one of the best choices for those seeking a peaceful staycation away from the city centre. Enjoying the natural views of lush greenery can help soothe your mind from the hustle and bustle of traffic noise. Plus, the cool weather offers the perfect conditions for a deep, restful sleep. While I was amazed by this hotel, I fell asleep since I was exhausted from the road trip here.

After 6 PM, dinner time had come! I went to Joempa, the hotel’s restaurant. It has an indoor and an outdoor dining area. I ate inside since I could not stand the cold. The indoor area, including a private dining room, is surprisingly big and can accommodate more than 100 people.

At the time I visited the hotel, they offered me Indonesian-style cuisine. The first dish I ate was Sate Ayam (chicken satay). I got six satays to have. The satays were served with tender, juicy chicken, soy sauce and peanut sauce, accompanied by sliced lontong (rice cakes), creating a series of flavourful bites.

Afterwards, I wanted to try some heavy meals, so I took the Braised Angus Beef Cheek Rendang and Duck Confit, paired with urap (steamed vegetable salad). The dishes tasted savoury and delightful. I even took a second plate to eat these meals.

I was almost full, but my brain did not agree with it. It said that I could still eat some more. Hence, I took Sop Buntut (Oxtail Soup) and Snapper Fillet to finish my dinner. All tasted great, the spices were on point. I enjoyed finishing all those dishes while everyone had left the restaurant (because dinner time was almost over).

Thank God, I had both the chance and the large stomach capacity to sample all of Joempa’s dishes in one go, since I was only staying for a night and would not get to try the dinner menu again. I sat there in a food coma, completely stuffed. Not long after, I headed back to my room to get some rest.

I found that the sleeping experience in Hotel Indigo Bandung Dago Pakar was pleasant, although it was freezing that night. Yes, the outdoor weather was cold, and yet you still got the air conditioning in the room. Even after I adjusted the temperature, the cold did not leave. Thankfully, the blanket was quite thick enough to keep me warm, allowing me a better night’s sleep. In this Suite Room, I slept like a log thanks to the cushy bed and pillows.

On the next day, I spent a leisurely morning enjoying the final moments of my stay. For breakfast, I treated myself to Nasi Goreng Kampung (Traditional Fried Rice). The dish was accompanied by fried chicken, crispy salted fish, a sunny-side-up egg and crackers. The combination of flavours was comforting and satisfying—just what I needed to start the day. I was granted a late check-out, so I packed my things and checked out from the hotel at 1 PM. Afterwards, I left the hotel by car and headed back to Jakarta using Whoosh. The journey home was smooth and swift, perfectly wrapping up my short yet memorable escape to the highlands of Bandung.

INDIGO BANDUNG DAGO PAKAR

a:Jl. Dago Pakar Raya No. 3 Bandung 40198

t: +62 22 8602 8888

ig: hotelindigo_bandung

e: hotelindigobandung.info@ihg.com

w: www.ihg.com/hotelindigo/hotels/us/en/bandung/bdodp/hoteldetail