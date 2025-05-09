Global Jaya School Hosted IB Festival of Hope 2025

Igniting Hope, Creating Impact.

Global Jaya School proudly hosted the International Baccalaureate’s (IB) Festival of Hope, bringing together 200 students from across Jakarta, Indonesia, to celebrate the power of hope and create a meaningful impact for a better world. The event, taking place from the 11th to the 12th of April 2025, provided a platform for young people to share ideas, address pressing global challenges, and engage in inspiring discussions and activities.

The Festival of Hope is an IB initiative that fosters spaces for young people to voice their perspectives and transform challenges into opportunities for positive action. By encouraging courageous inquiry, critical reflection, and creative solutions, the festival empowers students to become changemakers within their communities and beyond.

Howard Menand, Head of School, said, “Hosting the Festival of Hope at Global Jaya makes me hopeful for the future. Our students demonstrate agency, innovation, a passion for social justice, and an awareness of the needs of our world.”

Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the IB, emphasised, “Now is not the time for playing it safe. If our global youth (and our planet) are to have the opportunity to thrive as they deserve, then we must face some hard questions. This means courageous inquiry, critical reflection, and creative action. The IB was built on such a pioneering spirit. As we look to the future, we know these challenging times hold significant opportunities for rethinking the way we come together as a global community to explore the complexities and opportunities our youth face.”

Global Jaya School’s Festival of Hope featured a range of engaging activities, including: