Pauline Mottoulle’s Commitment to People, Place, and Planet at Maison Aurelia Sanur, Bali—by Preference

Pauline Mottoulle, the General Manager of Maison Aurelia Sanur, Bali—by Preference, brings over a decade of hospitality experience shaped by a global journey and a deep-rooted passion for exceptional service.

Originally from Brussels, Belgium, Pauline began her career after graduating from hospitality management school in 2012. In 2013, she embarked on a year-long adventure to Australia on a Working Holiday Visa with her partner, immersing herself in a new culture and gaining valuable life experience. During that time, she also visited Hong Kong, Bali, New Zealand, and the United States—travels that broadened her perspective and deepened her love for exploring the world and its diverse cultures.

She then spent five formative years in Switzerland, honing her skills at world-renowned properties such as Fairmont Le Montreux Palace and the Relais & Châteaux Grand Hotel du Lac. Rising through the ranks in Rooms Division management, she built expertise in front office, concierge, reservations, and guest services.

Today, she brings that wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence to the helm of Maison Aurelia Sanur, Bali —by Preference, where she leads with purpose, passion, and a genuine dedication to creating meaningful guest experiences in the heart of Sanur, Bali.

So, Pauline, you’ve had a diverse career across several countries. What first sparked your interest in the hospitality industry?

Travel has always been a part of my family heritage, and from a young age, I knew I was destined to live and work abroad (fun fact: I used to play games as a child where I pretended to speak several foreign languages so I guess it goes back to a long time ago too!). Among the many career paths within the travel and tourism industry, it was the world of hospitality that truly resonated with me.

What captivated me most was the idea that “a hotel never sleeps”—there is always something happening, always someone ready to take care of you. I found this constant energy comforting and reassuring, and it sparked my passion for the industry. That’s how my journey in hospitality began.

Tell us about Maison Aurelia Sanur, Bali— by Preference.

Maison Aurelia is an elegant boutique hotel located in the heart of Sanur, along the vibrant Danau Tamblingan street. Blending contemporary comfort with timeless charm, it offers a peaceful sanctuary just a short walk from the beach, cafés, and artisan shops.

Opened in 2016, Maison Aurelia features 42 spacious suites with plush bedding, luxurious linen, and thoughtful touches like nightly turndown service. The hotel fosters a homely culture with classical French architecture and design, delivering personalised service that makes every guest feel at home.

Guests can relax by the serene pool, rejuvenate at the wellness spa, and enjoy a curated menu at the on-site restaurant, offering everything from leisurely breakfasts to elegant dinners.

Part of The Ascott Limited group under the “Preference” brand, Maison Aurelia will celebrate its 9th anniversary this September. With its prime location, refined hospitality, and authentic Balinese atmosphere, it’s the ideal choice for travellers seeking understated luxury.

Maison Aurelia is renowned for blending luxury with sustainability. How have you integrated eco-conscious practices without compromising on guest experience?

We seamlessly blend luxury with sustainability by integrating eco-conscious practices that elevate the guest experience. From energy-efficient systems and water-saving fixtures to refillable amenities and locally sourced, organic ingredients, every choice reflects our commitment to the environment and local community.

As part of The Ascott Limited, we uphold the values of Ascott Cares—our global sustainability program. We drive change through strategic partnerships, champion diversity and inclusion, operate with environmental responsibility, and practice ethical sourcing across our supply chain. Sustainability is not just an initiative—it’s at the heart of everything we do.

Could you discuss any community outreach programs or local collaborations that Maison Aurelia is currently involved in?

We’re deeply committed to giving back to the community while enhancing the guest experience through meaningful local collaborations. We proudly work with Love Life Studio Bali to provide beautiful sandblasts for our reusable water bottles. We upcycle our used bed sheets into stylish pouches with the help of Tri Upcycle. We collect leftover soap bars from guest rooms, sanitise them and donate them to underprivileged communities in Sarangan Island through the Bali Life Foundation. Guests can also enjoy sustainable coffee from Boca Espresso and a sweet, locally made treat from Chocolate Monggo. Our refillable dispenser bathroom amenities feature natural, eco-conscious products from Sensatia Botanicals, ensuring a gentle and green experience.

Beyond in-room offerings, we sponsor the education of a primary school child in Songan village through the Bali Children Foundation—an initiative close to our hearts. We also source fresh, locally grown fruits from Bali Jiwa for our welcome amenities, further supporting local farmers. Through these initiatives, we aim to create a positive impact—one thoughtful partnership at a time.

Maison Aurelia is also praised for its personalised service. What strategies do you employ to ensure each guest feels uniquely valued?

At Maison Aurelia, we recognise that true personalisation cannot be standardised; it’s about genuine, thoughtful human connection. To achieve this, I focus on developing the team’s soft skills—particularly empathy, active listening, and emotional intelligence. By enhancing these less direct yet crucial competencies, our associates are able to create deeper, more meaningful interactions with guests and with each other.

We also place strong emphasis on cultivating adaptability, critical thinking, and the ability to adjust to each guest’s unique needs and expectations. I firmly believe that when we invest in the happiness and growth of our team members, they, in turn, create exceptional, personalised experiences for our guests. Happy associates truly make happy guests, and this philosophy is at the heart of our service culture.

Outside of your professional role, what aspects of Balinese culture have you embraced personally?

What I’ve personally embraced most about Balinese culture is its deep-rooted sense of balance and community. The emphasis on work-life balance here is truly inspiring—there’s a natural rhythm to life that encourages presence and mindfulness. I’ve also been deeply touched by the community spirit; people are always willing to help, share resources, and come together to find solutions. There’s a quiet optimism in the way challenges are approached—there’s always a way forward.

And of course, as someone in hospitality, I’m particularly drawn to the genuine warmth and grace that defines Balinese hospitality. It’s not just professional—it’s heartfelt, and that’s something I carry with me every day.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re excited to share with our readers?

Yes, we have some exciting initiatives in the pipeline that reflect our ongoing commitment to sustainability and well-being. One of our upcoming projects involves enhancing our waste management practices by introducing a more comprehensive waste-sorting system—from guest rooms to public areas—ensuring better collaboration with our waste collection partners and minimising our environmental footprint.

We’re also thrilled to be working with Bring Back the Light, a local initiative that produces natural, eco-friendly wellness products. Soon, guests will be able to experience the benefits of their Moringa leaf powder and lemongrass mosquito spray—both of which are crafted to work in harmony with the body and the environment. These products are not only effective but also align perfectly with our mission to offer sustainable, thoughtful choices throughout the guest journey.

Looking ahead, what are your long-term goals for Maison Aurelia?

Our long-term goals for Maison Aurelia are centred around maintaining the trust and loyalty of our valued repeat guests, many of whom have been with us over nearly a decade of operations. We are committed to preserving the charm and quality of our beautiful hotel through consistent maintenance and an unwavering focus on enhancing the guest experience.

At the same time, we aim to welcome new guests who share our values, particularly those who appreciate our strong commitment to sustainability. Our efforts extend across environmental stewardship, community support, associate wellbeing, and guest safety. By staying true to these principles, we aspire to grow responsibly while continuing to offer an authentic, thoughtful, and memorable stay at Maison Aurelia.

How can our readers get in touch?

Readers can easily get in touch with me through my LinkedIn profile (pauline-mottoulle). I’m always happy to connect, share insights, and continue the conversation about hospitality, sustainability, and community engagement.