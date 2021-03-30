COVID-19 Numbers Show Improvements

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said that the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Indonesia continues to show improvement.

“The handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country continues to improve, as reflected in the recovery rate and active cases are better than globally,” he said.

He added that the downward trend in the percentage of active cases, the number of people who have recovered, and the death rate were inseparable from the government’s policy of imposing restrictions on micro-community activities (PPKM) and vaccination programs.

Micro PPKM itself was extended by the government from 23rd March to 5th April 2021 and expanded with the addition of five provinces, namely South Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, East Nusa Tenggara, and West Nusa Tenggara.

Meanwhile, the government’s vaccination program continues to expand. The government is targeting to have up to 70 percent of the total population of the country vaccinated.

The Health Ministry has noted that the increase in positive COVID-19 cases on 29th March 2021 was 5,008. With that increase, accumulated cases since March 2020 to date totals 1,501,093.

The number of new cases comes as the result of 46,933 test specimens being analysed. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Health Ministry has worked on 12,558,963 samples to test for the virus. Of that number, 8,396,864 people have been examined through the PCR test.

Photo credits pojoksatu.id