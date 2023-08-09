Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Blues Away at Indonesia Expat Mixer

by Indonesia Expat
Indonesia Expat Mixer continued to roll in Jakarta! Rooftop settings are highly admired by Mixer goers, yet an indoor, intimate setting occasionally adds variety.

Blu Martini Bar & Lounge at JW Marriott Jakarta Hotel opened its doors as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Thursday, 6th July 2023. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Hatten. At the same time, scrumptious light bites were whipped up by the bar. A special thanks also go to The American Club for providing the lucky draw prizes.

A regular Mixer goer from the crowd helped put the lucky draw announcement. She pulled out business cards and greeted three winners of three-day passes at The American Club. As for the grand prize, also presented by the fitness club, a one-month free membership was won by someone eager to start a healthier lifestyle.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together Indonesians and expats to expand their social network

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience while releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

