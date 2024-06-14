Stay & Have a Fun Staycation on the School Summer Holiday at Fairmont Jakarta with Buumi Playscape

A memorable getaway filled with fun activities and, most importantly, quality family time.

Fairmont Jakarta, the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the most prestigious Senayan area, is thrilled to unveil its exclusive Stay & Have Fun Staycation with Buumi Playscape room package. This limited-time offer, available only from the 15th of June until the 31st of July 2024, is a unique opportunity for families to create unforgettable school holiday memories.

Tailored to provide guests of all ages with an immersive and indulgent escape within the city, this innovative collaboration with Buumi Playscape is set to redefine the modern concept of staycations. Explore the sprawling lush grounds and idyllic surroundings, paired with the signature Fairmont Jakarta hospitality and elevated fun activities. Enjoy tastefully fitted luxury accommodations and recreational facilities, ideal for an eventful yet relaxing getaway. What sets this package apart is the exclusive access to Buumi Playscape at Plaza Senayan, a renowned family entertainment centre, and the complimentary 1-hour extended playtime for the first 50 bookers, ensuring a genuinely fun-filled stay for your family.

Luxurious Family Retreat Staycation

Embark on a journey of exploration to experience Jakarta’s fun staycation at Fairmont Jakarta with your little ones. This exclusive package, available during the school holiday period, offers many benefits. Guests will enjoy exclusive in-room amenities, free entrance to Buumi Playscape at Plaza Senayan, and a complimentary 1-hour extended playtime for the first 50 bookers. There’s a unique dining credit at Sapori Deli for a fun pizza-making activity. It’s the perfect way to create lasting memories with your family. With this package, you get to stay in our luxurious accommodations and enjoy a range of exclusive perks that will make your stay even more enjoyable and memorable.

Create lasting memories this school holiday with our Stay & Have Fun Staycation with Buumi Playscape which includes the following offers:

Staying period from the 15th of June to the 31st of July 2024

Complimentary breakfast for two adults. Children 6 to 12 years old enjoy a 50% discount from the regular price

Free entrance to Buumi Playscape Plaza Senayan for one adult and one child at the Plaza Senayan outlet

Complimentary 1-hour extended playtime at Buumi Playscape Plaza Senayan for the first 50 bookers

Complimentary pizza-making activity at Sapori Deli for one child

A list of fun outdoor activities and an art corner to inspire laughter and creativity for the little ones

Children’s amenities available upon request*

Complimentary access to the hotel’s facilities (outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, and Fairmont Spa facilities)

(*) Children’s amenities are available upon request and subject to availability.

Exclusive Access to Buumi Playscape

As part of this exclusive collaboration, guests will enjoy privileged access to Buumi Playscape at the family-friendly shopping centre Plaza Senayan and stand a chance to have a complimentary one-hour extended playtime free of charge for the first 50 bookers. Designed to spark creativity and imagination, Buumi Playscape offers a range of interactive games, educational activities, and immersive experiences for children of all ages.

After an exciting play session, indulge in a hands-on pizza-making activity at Sapori Deli. You and your little ones can create delicious pizzas under the guidance of our expert chefs. Experience the magic of Buumi Playscape and the delectable delights of Sapori Deli, where every moment is an iconic celebration of family, fun, and togetherness.

For more information and room reservations for our Stay & Have Fun Staycation with Buumi Playscape, please call 021-2970-3333, email [email protected], or visit the Instagram profile @fairmontjakarta.