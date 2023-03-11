Sex Work in Bali: Three Russian Citizens Deported

The Directorate of Immigration Supervision and Enforcement (Ditjen Imigrasi) has arrested three Russian citizens who violated their stay permit in Bali.

The three were engaged in commercial sex work (PSK).

The three Russian nationals, identified as VS (30), IL (30) and TE (32), were deported through I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport on Friday, 10th March

“They departed at 9:05 WITA and were deported directly to Russia but transited to Turkey first because they used Turkish airlines,” said the Head of the Bali Regional Office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kakanwil Kemenkumham), Anggiat Napitupulu, when contacted on Friday.

Anggiat stated that the three Russian sex workers were arrested a few days ago. He did not confirm the exact location of their arrest. However, they were held and detained at the Immigration Detention Center (Rudenim) in Denpasar, Jimbaran.

According to a press release from Ditjen Imigrasi, the arrest of the three Russian sex workers was carried out through immigration supervision operations in the Bali region.

“Based on information from the public, there was a villa in Seminyak with suspicious activity. Officials quickly went to the location and successfully caught three pairs of Indonesian and foreign nationals,” said the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim, on Thursday, 9th March.

The immigration officers then arrested and brought the three couples for further investigation. After thorough examination, VS, IL, and TE were proven to be making money trading sex. VS and TE were known to have entered Indonesia using a B211A visit visa, while IL used a visa on arrival (VoA).

As a result of their actions, the three women were deported and have been blacklisted.

Immigration at both the central and regional levels is becoming more stringent in carrying out supervision operations.

“Our commitment to providing the best service to Indonesian and foreign nationals is certainly accompanied by law enforcement functions, which are executed humanely, along with the Timpora (Foreigner Supervision Team). On the other hand, we invite the public to participate in maintaining the security of their place of residence by reporting any suspicions about the activities of foreigners,” he said.