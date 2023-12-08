Family Vacation Redefined at Renaissance Bali Hotel Uluwatu Resort & Spa

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa, a high-end lifestyle resort in Uluwatu and part of Marriott International, is delighted to announce its newest offering – the Family Staycation Package, ideal for families looking to create lasting memories during the upcoming school holiday season.

With the Family Staycation Package, guests can luxuriate in premium accommodation with the Family Loft Suite, boasting breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Additionally, the package encompasses a daily buffet breakfast for two adults and two children, ensuring families begin their day with a delicious meal. To guarantee an enjoyable and stress-free stay, the package also includes family butler service, providing personalised assistance for any guest requests or needs throughout their stay.

As part of the additional benefits, a range of special amenities for kids is provided to keep the little ones entertained. The PlayStation 5 offers exciting video game adventures, and the Kids Teepee Tent provides a space for imaginative playtime and creating their little hideaway. For quieter moments, colouring books are available to unleash their creativity.

Families can come together over games of Jenga, adding a touch of friendly competition to their stay. Sweet treats such as cookies and decorated cupcakes will delight their taste buds. To add fun to bath time, a rubber duck is provided for a playful experience. Specially designed toddler toilet seats ensure the comfort and safety of families with toddlers.

The Family Loft Suite, a spacious two-floor accommodation, offers ample room for families to relax and enjoy their stay. The master bedroom on the second floor features a king-size bed, while the living area on the first floor can be converted into a secondary bedroom, complemented by a bathroom on each floor.

“We’re excited to offer families the opportunity to make lasting memories during their stay with us,” said Martin Ehlers, General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa. “Our Family Staycation Package provides everything a family needs to have a fun and relaxing getaway together, and our dedicated staff is committed to ensuring our guests have the best experience possible.”

As a family-friendly hotel, Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa offers an array of amenities and activities designed to keep kids of all ages entertained. The hotel’s fully supervised and spacious kids club offers daily fun activities, while the kids’ pool is the perfect place for young guests to splash around and have fun. Families can also enjoy the Roosterfish Beach Club, a family-friendly beach club with a variety of ocean-inspired dining options and fun beach activities.

To book the Family Staycation Package, a minimum stay of two nights is required. Guests can visit renaissancebali.com and use the promo code ZJ5, or via email to [email protected].