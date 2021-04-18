Six Million Vaccine Doses Land in Jakarta

Indonesia has received a further six million doses worth of raw materials for Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine. Millions of doses arrived at Soekarno-Hatta Airport and will be reprocessed through the Biofarma facility.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the delivery was part of the 140 million Sinovac bulk shipments that Indonesia would be receiving this year.

“In the next month, we will receive an additional 20 million doses from the production of Biofarma from the arrival of this bulk vaccine,” Budi said.

This shipment is the eighth phase of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The vaccines were transported to Bio Farma’s office in Bandung for further processing upon arrival.

In March, another 16 million bulk doses of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine arrived in Indonesia, which was the seventh stage of the delivery plan.