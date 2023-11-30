Elevated Island Living: Karma Kandara Unveils New Mentari Apartment Collection

Karma Kandara, the renowned luxury cliff side resort perched on Bali’s picturesque Bukit peninsula, proudly introduces its latest stand-alone addition – the Mentari Residences.

This exclusive apartment complex expands the resort’s offerings, providing a unique opportunity to experience the pinnacle of craftsmanship and sophistication at this multi-award-winning destination while also enjoying access to all the amenities Karma Kandara has to offer from the iconic infinity pool to private Karma Beach access.

Immaculate Design, Limited Collection

The Mentari’s exclusive new apartment complex features 33 exquisitely designed residences, continuing the resort’s legacy of meticulous craftsmanship. Through thoughtful design and attention to detail, the new apartments exemplify the refined luxury and beauty of their iconic clifftop setting. This exclusive residential sanctuary has quickly become Bali’s most sought-after address with the limited collection featuring:

16 One Studio Apartments (40 Square Metres)

12 One Bedroom Apartments (84 Square Metres)

5 Two Bedroom Apartments (119 Square Metres)

International Quality and Comfort

Experience refined island living at its finest with the newest additions to Karma Kandara – lavish apartment residences overlooking serene tropical gardens. With residential-inspired open-plan design, kitchens, en-suite bathrooms, and spacious bedrooms, these contemporary apartments provide the perfect luxury sanctuary for couples and small families seeking their own perfect Bali getaway.

Crafted with quality materials and state-of-the-art systems, the Mentari apartments feature luxurious bedrooms with king or queen beds and spa-like en-suites. The built-in kitchens boast top-brand appliances designed for everyday use and entertaining. With premium climate control and amenities comparable to any international luxury residence, Mentari’s new apartments allow you to call your slice of paradise home.

Exquisite Dining and Leisure Facilities

The Mentari Residences also offer access to Karma Kandara’s world-class restaurant facilities, including:

Karma Beach : Ultimate beachfront indulgence at our private access beach offering water sports options for the entire family, international DJ talent, a variety of casual dining choices, private cabanas, and oceanside spa treatments.

Le Club 22 : A chic beachfront bar and open-air dining destination for sophisticated yet laid-back seaside vibes. Savour Mediterranean cuisine with a fresh California twist and feature regular events with local and international DJs.

di Mare Restaurant : Ranked among Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants, di Mare sits majestically atop the cliffs of Karma Kandara, offering a culinary voyage elevated by its seasonal menu. Here, the finest regional and imported ingredients are meticulously crafted with finesse, promising an unparalleled dining experience.

Temple Lounge : Enjoy a leisurely breakfast, fine sunset canapes and cocktails, with breathtaking ocean views. Weekly jazz events. The perfect way to start your evening before dinner.

Sports Bar : On the lower ground floor of Mentari, hides a secret speakeasy bar and sports lounge. Serving great drinks and bar snacks this is the place to be for those special sporting occasions or when you just want to get away for a quick thirst-quencher.

Karma Spa: An award-winning spa nestled on a dramatic limestone cliff, offering a distinctive menu of world-class bodywork options, wellness rituals, traditional Balinese healing treatments, rejuvenating Intraceuticals oxygen facials, and transformative practices like yoga and sound healing.

Unparalleled Recreation and Activities

Mentari offers a unique rooftop boxercise area for fitness enthusiasts that complements the resort’s fully equipped gym. Those who need a real full-body workout can practise their MMA moves in the boxing ring where Karma’s specialty trainers wait to turn you into a fitness god.

While at Karma Kandara, an array of recreational activities awaits, catering to couples, families, and groups of friends alike. From visiting traditional fish markets to practising yoga on the beach at sunset, enjoying a variety of water sports or learning about Balinese culture at our Three Monkeys Kids Club, there’s something for everyone no matter what your age or interest. Not to mention various exhilarating activities like e-bike tours to discover the island up close and our infamous “Stairway to Heaven” race.

For reservations and inquiries about the Mentari Residences, please visit:

