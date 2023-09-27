Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Island Luxury Redefined – Introducing Residences at Karma Kandara

Experience refined island living at its finest with the newest additions to Karma Kandara – lavish one and two-bedroom apartment residences overlooking serene tropical gardens as well as penthouse apartments with unparalleled ocean views.

Featuring contemporary open-concept layouts, fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, and en-suite bathrooms, these lavish apartments provide the perfect luxury sanctuary for couples and small families seeking their own long-term tropical getaway. As an early adopter, you have the exclusive chance to claim these sought-after residences before anyone else.

For a limited time, take advantage of our introductory 20% DISCOUNT when reserving these exquisite new tropical apartments. Experience the epitome of island indulgence at Karma Kandara. Your piece of paradise is ready and waiting – secure it today.

