Monday, 20 March 2023

Indonesia Expat
Book Now Featured Travel

Away Bali Legian Camakila: Take Your Next Trip to Bali to a Whole New Level

by Indonesia Expat
The Lobby of Away Bali Legian Camakila
Take Your Next Trip to Bali to a Whole New Level with Away Bali Legian Camakila

As you enter the lobby of Away Bali Legian Camakila, you will feel a warm welcome from the friendly staff and a cold drink that will help ease your jetlag and make you feel right at home.

Away is the perfect place for your Bali getaway. The hotel has direct access to Legian beach, the rooms are spacious with comfortable beds. Immerse yourself in the clear blue water of our two main swimming pools – trees and warm breezes invite you to relax with a cocktail in hand and let the peace of our resort improve your state of wellness.

Swimming Pool at Away Bali Legian Camakila
Swimming Pool at Away Bali Legian Camakila

The hotel also offers a spa, which is the perfect place to indulge yourself. Available treatments include massages as well as body scrubs and facials. Relax and enjoy your time at Azaa Restaurant or The Beach House Restaurant with various food and beverage promotions. You can enjoy a wide variety of dishes, including local and international cuisines. Spend the day with your family or friends by the pool. The resort also offers a kids club which is perfect for families with children.

The Beach House Restaurant
The Beach House Restaurant

Great deals in the month of March, bring your upcoming trip to a whole new level with our getaway offer. Receive up to 30% off special privileges, unlock more advantages and enjoy a peaceful getaway. This promotion is valid for bookings until 31st March 2023 and stays until 20th December 2023.

Interested in booking your stay for an unforgettable experience? Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +62 895-3865-48111 and mention “Bali Getaway Promotion”.

For more information and details please visit our website at www.awaybalilegiancamakila.com. Stay with us and relish the breathtaking beauty of Bali.

Related posts

VESPA ACROSS INDONESIA PART II: Nusa Tenggara, Travelling at the Speed of Whim

Indonesia Expat

Fake Henna Tattoos in Some Bali Tourist Spots May Put Lives at Risk

Indonesia Expat

International Flights Unaffected by Mudik Travel Bans

Indonesia Expat

Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in Indonesia

Indonesia Expat

Ukrainian Beating Mastermind Claiming to be with Interpol Arrested

Indonesia Expat

ALICE Welcomes Connoisseurs to Dining Wonderland

Indonesia Expat