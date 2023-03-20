Away Bali Legian Camakila: Take Your Next Trip to Bali to a Whole New Level

As you enter the lobby of Away Bali Legian Camakila, you will feel a warm welcome from the friendly staff and a cold drink that will help ease your jetlag and make you feel right at home.

Away is the perfect place for your Bali getaway. The hotel has direct access to Legian beach, the rooms are spacious with comfortable beds. Immerse yourself in the clear blue water of our two main swimming pools – trees and warm breezes invite you to relax with a cocktail in hand and let the peace of our resort improve your state of wellness.

The hotel also offers a spa, which is the perfect place to indulge yourself. Available treatments include massages as well as body scrubs and facials. Relax and enjoy your time at Azaa Restaurant or The Beach House Restaurant with various food and beverage promotions. You can enjoy a wide variety of dishes, including local and international cuisines. Spend the day with your family or friends by the pool. The resort also offers a kids club which is perfect for families with children.

Great deals in the month of March, bring your upcoming trip to a whole new level with our getaway offer. Receive up to 30% off special privileges, unlock more advantages and enjoy a peaceful getaway. This promotion is valid for bookings until 31st March 2023 and stays until 20th December 2023.

Interested in booking your stay for an unforgettable experience? Feel free to contact us at [email protected] or WhatsApp at +62 895-3865-48111 and mention “Bali Getaway Promotion”.

For more information and details please visit our website at www.awaybalilegiancamakila.com. Stay with us and relish the breathtaking beauty of Bali.