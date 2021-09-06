Touring the Museums of Calgary

Calgary receives over 2,300 hours of sunshine per year, which is more than any other large Canadian city.

Perhaps the pleasant weather is to blame for the warm attitude of the locals toward newcomers. Calgary, unlike other large Canadian towns such as Vancouver or Toronto, is not one of the world’s wealthiest cities. It’s a great alternative if you’re on a tight budget and especially if you’re moving from a larger city in the United States. The expenditures of migrating from New York to Canada, for example, will astound you.

Calgary Homes for Sale are very reasonable, and the market is quite inviting to individuals wishing to buy a home. The majority of the people that live here do so in their own homes. So, if becoming a homeowner is a goal of yours, you may make it a reality in Calgary sooner rather than later. Once you’re settled in, then it’s time to start exploring the area to see what Calgary has to offer. Here are some of Calgary’s greatest museums to visit.

TELUS Spark Science Centre

The TELUS Spark Science Centre is a must-see for families with young children. The mission of the centre is to entertain visitors of all ages by providing creative encounters with science and technology. Children and adults can expect to find educational workshops, exhibits, and science demonstrations that educate, inspire, and entertain. The interactive museum hosts a diverse collection of exhibits and hands-on activities that will delight the entire family.

Glenbow Museum

The Glenbow Museum’s principal focus is Western Canadian history. It was founded in 1954 by Calgary philanthropist Eric Harvie and has grown significantly over the years to include an increasing number of world-class exhibits. These exhibits include artefacts and historical accounts of Canada’s First Nations peoples, as well as unique pieces from Western Africa and Asia. The Glenbow is also home to the largest public art collection in Western Canada, housing 33,000 works of art.

Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

The Sports Hall of Fame in Calgary will delight sports aficionados from all around the world. The museum features mementos from a range of sports, as well as interesting facts and images. From hockey to soccer, the Sports Hall of Fame of Canada definitely has something for everyone. The registered charitable organization is Canada’s only national museum of sport.

The purpose of the museum is to recognize and highlight the achievements of Canada’s top athletes who have also gone beyond their respective sports to serve as leaders and contributors to society. The Hall of Fame strives to educate and inspire the youth through the core values and legacy of Canadian sporting history. At this time, there is an online exhibit titled Canadian History and Society: Through the Lens of Sport, which highlights the history of sports in Canada dating back to 1867.

The Hangar Flight Museum

You don’t have to be a fan of aviation to enjoy yourself at the Hangar Flight Museum! This museum has some wonderful displays related to aviation. It also features over 24 different types of aircraft on display, allowing visitors to get up and personal with the action. The Hangar Flight Museum offers one of Calgary’s finest educational opportunities. The amazing airplanes on exhibit will fascinate visitors of all ages.