5 Places to Travel in Indonesia Alone

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, offers diverse experiences for solitary explorers.

With its abundant folklore, contrasting landscapes, and unique cultures, it is a dream destination for anyone craving a rewarding solo travel experience.

In this post, we’ll take you on a journey through five spectacular spots perfect for a solo adventure. From tranquil retreats to bustling urban scenes, these destinations promise lasting moments of solitude and discovery.

Indonesia is a fantastic destination for solo adventurers. The welcoming locals and vibrant traveller community make it easy to meet new friends while exploring stunning places like Lombok and Ubud.” says Bryce Collins, Brand Manager at Intro Travel.

1: Exploring Solo in Yogyakarta

Yogyakarta, fondly known as Jogja, is a vibrant city brimming with history. As a solo traveller, you’ll find this destination a sanctuary of art and culture.

The city is renowned for being Indonesia’s centre for education. This gives it an energetic vibe that’s infectious, especially in the bustling Malioboro shopping street.

As you wander through the streets, you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to attractions. From temples to museums to art galleries, there’s something for every taste.

One must-visit site is the Borobudur Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This majestic temple is a testament to Indonesia’s rich history and is an architectural marvel worth exploring.

Make sure to wake up early and hike up Mount Bromo. A popular hiking destination that sees around 15% of its visitors travelling solo for sunrise treks. The breathtaking views from the top are worth the effort.

Jogja is also home to a thriving culinary scene. Venture out and try local delicacies at food stalls scattered around town. Each dish is an explosion of flavour and a treat for your taste buds.

2: Uncharted Beauty of Raja Ampat

Indonesia’s gem, Raja Ampat, is an archipelago located in West Papua. Its remote location makes it a paradise unperturbed by the tumult of tourist footfall.

A haven for solo adventurers, Raja Ampat is notably famous for its underwater splendour. With its lush coral reefs and rich marine biodiversity, it is a diver’s delight.

Untouched Coral Reefs: The majority of the world’s coral species can be found here, providing a stunning underwater spectacle.

Breathtaking Landscapes: The islands boast pristine beaches, dense jungles, and towering limestone cliffs that promise awe-inspiring views.

Exotic Wildlife: From unique bird species to rare marine creatures, Raja Ampat is a treasure trove of wildlife that can easily be explored.

Raja Ampat isn’t just about nature though. The local culture is vibrant as well. Engaging with the local tribes provides insight into their customs and traditions.

Whether you’re diving into the clear waters, trekking through lush jungles or learning about the local culture, Raja Ampat guarantees an unforgettable journey.

The uncharted beauty of Raja Ampat invites solo travellers to explore this untouched paradise. Adventure awaits in every corner of this breathtaking archipelago.

3: Experience Ubud’s Tranquillity

Ubud, located in the heart of Bali, has become a paradise for solo travellers seeking tranquillity. With its unique blend of nature, culture, and wellness activities, Ubud offers a serene retreat for self-exploration.

One of the most coveted attractions in Ubud is its verdant rice terraces. Walking through the emerald-green fields alone can be a refreshingly peaceful experience. You get to witness the intricate Balinese farming methods up close while soaking in some picturesque views.

Besides the lush landscapes, Ubud is also known for its vibrant arts scene. The Ubud Art Market, locally referred to as ‘Pasar Seni Ubud,’ is a must-visit spot. Here, you can explore and purchase an array of handcrafted items from local artisans. The market is bustling with creativity and culture, making it an enriching solo experience.

Visit Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary: The sanctuary is home to over 700 long-tailed macaques. It’s a wonderful opportunity to observe these creatures in their natural habitat.

Enrol in a Batik Workshop: Batik is a traditional Indonesian textile art. Taking part in a Batik workshop not only introduces you to this unique art form but also lets you create your masterpiece.

Savor Balinese Cuisine: Don’t miss out on trying some authentic Balinese dishes like Babi Guling and Bebek Betutu at local warungs or restaurants.

Solo travel in Indonesia is gaining more popularity every year. Solo visitor expenditure in Indonesia varies, but on average, solo travellers spend more per day than those travelling in groups. This pattern greatly contributes to the growth of the tourism sector in the country.

Apart from these, Ubud’s tranquil environment also makes it an ideal place for meditation and yoga. Many wellness centres provide various classes and workshops that cater to all levels. These activities can be a great addition to your solo travel itinerary, offering you a more relaxing and spiritual journey.

4: Adventurous Trek in Bromo

Trekking in Bromo offers an experience that you wouldn’t want to miss when travelling solo in Indonesia. Set amidst the stunning natural beauty of East Java, Mount Bromo beckons adventurous travellers from around the world.

Despite being one of the most active volcanoes in the world, it is completely safe for tourists. Its unique landscape, featuring a vast sandy plain known as the ‘Sea of Sand’, is particularly impressive.

Experience Unforgettable Sunrise

The most popular activity for solo travellers trekking in Bromo is witnessing the sunrise. Climb up to the view point before dawn and watch as the sun slowly rises, illuminating the surreal landscape with warm golden hues.

This breathtaking spectacle is a must-see for every traveller. It’s an unforgettable experience that’s well worth the early start to your day.

Explore Savanna Hill

After the sunrise, start your exploration of the beautiful Savanna Hill. This expansive green plain, surrounded by rolling hills and grazing horses, offers a picturesque setting for a tranquil trek.

The freshness of the air and tranquillity of this place provide a refreshing retreat from city life. It’s an ideal spot to enjoy some quiet moments alone with nature.

Bromo’s Crater Rim Walk

The next highlight of your trek in Bromo is a walk along the crater rim. The path takes you right up to the edge of the smoking volcano and offers a unique perspective on this natural wonder.

Feel the thrill as you stroll along the edge, listening to the rumbling sound of the volcano beneath your feet. But remember to keep safety first and maintain a respectful distance from the crater edge.

Visit the Tenggerese Village

End your day with a visit to the nearby Tenggerese village. The local people are friendly and welcoming, offering an interesting glimpse into their traditional way of life.

You can explore the village, visit local homes, and sample some local food. This cultural experience adds another dimension to your solo trip to Bromo

5: Solo Journey to Komodo

Are you planning a solo trip to Indonesia? Komodo should be on your list. This remote island in the Nusa Tenggara province is a treasure trove of unique wildlife experiences – and you don’t have to share them with anyone else.

You can challenge yourself with a hike to the top of Padar Island for a breathtaking view, or get up close and personal with the famed Komodo dragons. Diving enthusiasts can explore the vibrant seascapes that lie beneath the waves around Komodo and nearby Rinca Island.

Make sure you plan your visit outside of the rainy season (January to March) for the best experience. Accommodation options range from guesthouses in the nearby town of Labuan Bajo to eco-resorts within the national park itself.

Travel Tip If you’re travelling alone, it’s best to hire a guide for safety when exploring Komodo National Park. Note : Raja Ampat has seen an increase in solo travellers, particularly among scuba diving enthusiasts, contributing to local tourism.

Travel Planning for Indonesia

Indonesia, a country rich with cultural diversity and stunning landscapes, is increasingly attracting solo travellers. Its vast archipelago offers various destinations that are safe and friendly for individual adventures. From vibrant cities to serene islands, there’s something for everyone.

For a solo trip to Indonesia, careful planning is necessary. It’s crucial to research ahead about the places you wish to visit, their customs, safety precautions, and how to get around. Having a rough itinerary can guide your journey without restraining flexibility.

Choose accommodation wisely : Look for places with good reviews and accessibility to local transportation. Learn basic Bahasa : It can come in handy while interacting with locals. Pack light and versatile : Weather in Indonesia can be unpredictable. Have travel insurance : It is a must for any solo traveller. Stay connected : A local SIM Card will help you stay in touch with your loved ones back home.

In Yogyakarta, cultural attractions like Borobudur and Prambanan have a steady visitation by solo travellers, roughly around 20-30%. These ancient temples provide a glimpse into the rich history of the region and are must-visits when you’re in the city.

Whether you’re an adventure enthusiast seeking thrilling activities or a peace lover desiring tranquil moments amidst nature, Indonesia caters to all preferences. Remember to respect the local culture and traditions as you embark on your soulful journey.

Cost Expectations for Travelers

When travelling alone in Indonesia, knowing how much to budget is critical. Indonesia’s cost of living is relatively low compared to many countries, but prices vary significantly depending on the location and activities.

Accommodation Expenses

For accommodation, budget hotels can cost as low as $10 per night, while mid-range hotels might set you back around $30-50. Of course, there are more luxurious options if you’re willing to splurge.

Food and Drink Costs

As for the food, local meals can be incredibly cheap – often under $1. However, if you prefer international cuisine or dine at upscale restaurants, expect to pay significantly more.

Transportation Fees

Public transportation is also affordable in Indonesia. A bus ride usually costs less than a dollar. If you choose to rent a motorbike or hire a private driver, it will cost more.

Komodo National Park

The Komodo National Park is a must-visit location attracting thousands of solo visitors yearly, interested in seeing the Komodo dragons. It’s estimated that around 10% of these are solo travellers. Entrance fees usually range from $10 to $15.

Safety Tips for Solo Travel

Travelling alone in Indonesia can be a rewarding experience, but it’s essential to keep safety at the forefront of your mind. Plan your routes carefully, stay aware of your surroundings, and always let someone know your plans.

When it comes to accommodations, research is key. Look for reputable places with positive reviews from fellow solo travellers. Be sure not to compromise on safety for the sake of saving money.

Respect Local Customs: Every region in Indonesia has its cultural norms. Familiarize yourself with these customs so as not to offend the locals or break any laws unintentionally.

Travel Insurance: Ensure you are covered for emergencies. Accidents or illnesses can happen at any time, and the costs can be overwhelming without insurance.

Care with Food and Water: Stick to bottled water and avoid street food if your stomach is sensitive. Foodborne illnesses can quickly derail your travel plans.

Avoid Isolated Areas: Solo travellers need to stay in populated areas where help is readily available if needed.

Beware of Scams: Tourist scams are common worldwide, and Indonesia is no exception – always be cautious.

Bukit Lawang, known for orangutan viewing, sees a notable portion of solo adventure travellers, with solo visitors making up around 15% of tourists. This demonstrates that solo travel in Indonesia can indeed be a safe and enjoyable experience when precautions are taken.

The key is simply to stay mindful and informed throughout your journey. By following these safety tips, you can ensure a memorable solo trip in the beautiful landscapes of Indonesia.

Endless Indonesian Adventures

Indonesia is a traveller’s paradise, teeming with unique and exciting solo travel destinations. From the seclusion of the Raja Ampat Islands, the culture-rich city of Yogyakarta, the lush greenery of Ubud, colourful diversity of Komodo National Park, to the bustle of Jakarta city, each location offers distinct experiences and unforgettable memories.