International Driving Permit Required for Bali Motorbike Rentals

Foreign tourists wishing to rent a motorbike in Bali are now required to present an International Driver’s Permit.

This was disclosed by the Head of the Bali Province Transportation Service, Samsi Gunarta. According to him, international visitors can drive vehicles, but they must have the proper permits.

“This is what must be ensured, if they don’t have a driver’s license, they can’t. They have to be disciplined, they have to have a license,” he said, as quoted by Antara.

According to reports, now more than ever foreign tourists are disobeying traffic rules and driving motorcycles recklessly, he continued. In fact, recently a video was circulated showing foreign tourists who do not have a driver’s license driving a motorcycle recklessly without wearing a helmet.

“We have a problem that many foreign tourists who only wear bikinis rent motorbikes and ride them, even though previously they did not understand how to ride motorbikes. Although it is difficult to correct this habit, we are trying to overcome it,” said Gunarta.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster some time ago planned to issue a policy that would prohibit foreign tourists from renting motorbikes in Bali.

“So, tourists must travel using cars from travel agents. It is no longer allowed to use vehicles that are not from travel agents. Borrowing or renting is no longer allowed,” said Koster.