Ramadan Moments at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

Embrace the spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan with your family and colleague at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

Discover the unforgettable Ramadan treats starting from a scrumptious Iftar buffet at Signatures, luxury hampers, and luscious Ramadan cake from Kempi Deli, OKU Iftar Bento, to a wonderful staycation at the heart of Jakarta.

Arabian Nights at Signatures Restaurant

Enjoy a fruitful reunion with a feast of authentic Indonesian cuisine and international fare as you gather in gratitude this holy month at the Signatures Restaurant. Enjoy the lavish themed buffet spread showcasing Arabian and International flavours featuring with kambing guling, iga bakar rempah, shawarma, bebek betutu, baklava, nasi kebuli and a variety of Nusantara satay and takjil, bringing you on a culinary journey this Ramadan. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, Signatures makes the ideal place for an unforgettable iftar.

Weekday Dinner IDR 510,000++

Weekend Dinner IDR 670,000++

Available from 23rd April to 23rd May 2023.

Luxury Ramadan Hampers:

Embrace the holy month of Ramadan by spreading joy to your family and colleagues with delectable and elegant hampers filled with the finest festive treats, featuring nastar, dates cookies, cheesy parsley, and many more, to be shared during the Eid Mubarak blessings. With three types of enticing hampers: Kareem (inclusive of four festive treats), Eid (inclusive of six festive treats), and Mubarak (inclusive of 10 festive treats), the Ramadan hampers are available starting from IDR 688,000 nett.

OKU Iftar Bento

Enliven the Ramadan spirit at OKU with an artisanal three-tier Iftar Bento selection with main-course choices of Wagyu Yakiniku Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Teriyaki Yakitori Don, Truffle Gyu Don, or Tasmanian Salmon as you break your fast this blessed month. Located in the heart of the city of Jakarta, OKU makes the ideal place for an unforgettable iftar, serving you the most authentic Japanese cuisine in town. OKU Iftar Bentor is available at the price of IDR 650,000++ per person Inclusive of free-flow Sencha and Takjil.

Iftar in the Sky

Take your iftar dinner to new heights as you head to our Sky Pool for a unique buka puasa experience. Indulge in choices of Iftar Ramadan Rijsttafel with choices of Mandalika Rijsttafel, Nasi Gandul or Ramesan Iftar Rijsttafel as you enjoy the city view of Jakarta. Located on floor 17 of the Ramayana Wing of the hotel, the Sky Pool is the perfect place to unwind and get away from the city’s crowd. Iftar in the Sky is available with the price IDR 450,000++/couple. Iftar buffet is also available at sky pool with the price of IDR 380.000++/pax with choices of Indonesian and Arabic delicacies to break your fast.

Ramadan and Eid staycation moments

Revive the spirit of Ramadan as we celebrate the month of blessings and forgiveness at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Enjoy a blissful staycation package offering an incredible city view with optional breakfast or suhoor meals for two. The price starts from IDR 2,462,809++ per night. This promotion is valid until 20th April 2023. Plan ahead your Eid Holiday at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. Celebrate Eid like no other at the heart of Jakarta with your beloved family and enjoy a special rate of IDR 2,880,000++ per night including breakfast for two. Enjoy this special offer until 23rd April 2023.

Ramadan cake

Make the most of each meaningful moment during the Holy Month with a delectable Ramadan cake to share the sweet Ramadan blessings from the Kempi Deli. This year Kempi Deli has prepared a special Ramadan cake which is specially made from jasmine tea, pecan crumble, and chocolate mousse topped with salted caramel. The strategic location of Kempi Deli in Jakarta makes it easy to purchase cakes for your loved ones. IDR 460,000++.

