World Businessmen Attending B20 Summit in Bali

The global dialogue forum, B20 Summit, which will take place in Bali in November 2022 will be attended by a number of world figures.

Noted guests include business people from G20 countries including Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, and Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, both of whom have confirmed their attendance.

The news has been confirmed by Chair of B20 Indonesia, Shinta Kamdani. In addition to Elon Musk and Bill Gates, she said that, so far, more than 40 participating countries have confirmed attendance with more than 2,000 people joining the B20 community.

B20 Indonesia Legacy focusses on addressing global issues in the areas of green transition, equitable distribution of health services, and inclusive growth.

The event will launch a global carbon trading centre of excellence by encouraging and enhancing cross-border carbon trading through a single location. There will also be a program to minimise the spread of tuberculosis and pioneer a cross-border strategic partnership model to build a vaccine production centre.

According to Kamdani, the various activities carried out by the B20 are aimed at promoting Indonesia as the host of the G20 and B20 so that more entrepreneurs will recognise the potential of Indonesia. The B20 forum also helps the Indonesian government to find potential business people who can be brought to Indonesia.