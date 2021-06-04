W Bali – Seminyak Appointed Titus Rosier as New General Manager

W Bali – Seminyak welcomes Titus Rosier as the new General Manager of this vibrant resort with 229 rooms, suites and villas, starting on 1st June 2021.

“It is a very exciting moment for me to join and lead the team at the legendary resort, W Bali – Seminyak, a team who has already proven their passions and consistency as one of the best properties in the portfolio delivering whatever or whenever the moment’s to their guests,” exclaimed Titus.

He began his professional career in the Middle East, where he gained extensive experience working across various countries and properties for Marriott International. With over 15 years of hospitality experience, mostly spent with Marriott International, he has worked from the Sheraton Bahrain Hotel to the (complex) Le Meridien Dubai, Fairway, Al Aqah, and Residence Deira.

Titus started within the Sales and Marketing department and quickly advanced to key positions such as Director of Sales at Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort, moved as a complex Director Sales to The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, before moving to The St. Regis Abu Dhabi. Having had a successful track record leading different roles, Titus then was trusted to lead the team at Aloft Dhahran as a General Manager for the pre-and post-opening.

Ready for a new challenge, Titus decided to move to Indonesia based on the love he has for this amazing country. His first role in Indonesia was as the pre-opening General Manager of the Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali from 2019-2021, driving a strong focus in delivering the wellness program in hospitality, pushing the resort to become one of the most successful resorts in Ubud during this challenging time.

Outside of the office, Titus is seen being active. He has finished a few international marathons, iron man competitions and most recently, the Marriott International Virtual Run To Give 2020. Just the right role model to lead the team at W Bali based on one of the brand’s passion points, FUEL!

Visit WHOTELS.COM for more information.