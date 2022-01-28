Terms to Watch MotoGP Mandalika 2022 Live

The Mandalika Grand Prix Association (MGPA) has set a number of terms for people who want to watch the Mandalika MotoGP 2022 at the Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, on 18-20th March.

Four rules have been set by the MGPA for both Indonesian citizens and foreign nationals in order to watch the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP live.

First, the audience must buy a ticket at the official counter. MGPA is implementing a digital platform as a place to purchase, with 62,000 tickets provided per day for four classes of spectators.

Second, the minimum age for an attendee is 12 years old. Third, the audience must have received at least two COVID-19 vaccinations as indicated in the PeduliLindungi application, and finally, they must show PCR results valid for two days or antigen results valid for a day before entering the circuit area.

Deputy Director of MGPA Cahyadi Wanda said the trend for ticket sales for the Mandalika MotoGP 2022 has increased. This means MGPA has applied strict conditions as regulated by the government.

“We see the high interest from racing lovers in the country to watch the 2022 MotoGP event live at Mandalika, but there are problems with the availability of accommodation and transportation,” he explained.

Therefore, the MGPA and a number of parties are currently preparing a number of bundling schemes that include tickets to watch MotoGP, accommodation, and transportation to The Mandalika. The accommodation provided will be five-star hotels, as well as the use of homestays and residences in tourist villages in Lombok.

Although there has been an increase in the number of ticket hunters for the racing event, Wanda offered assurances that there are still plenty of tickets available.

“But there’s no need to worry because we still have a lot of stock tickets available on the official channels that we have appointed. But of course, those who buy faster will get them,” he added.

The ITDC Group is also finalising the concept of placing a camping ground in the west and east zones of The Mandalika to anticipate accommodation needs. The camping ground in the west zone will be located at Kuta Beach Park, while in the east zone will be in Batu Kotak, Tanjung Aan.