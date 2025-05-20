The Smashing Pumpkins to Hold Concert in Jakarta, Indonesia

The iconic American alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins is set to hold a concert in Jakarta on the 3rd of October, 2025.

Through the band’s official Instagram page, The Smashing Pumpkins announced that their upcoming concert in Jakarta will be part of their Rock Invasion 2025 Tour across Asia, which kicks off in Nagoya, Japan, and concludes in Sakhir, Bahrain.

“Jakarta, Indonesia, has just been added to the Rock Invasion 2025 tour!” the band declared in their recent Instagram post.

The last time The Smashing Pumpkins performed in Indonesia was back in 2010 at the Java Rockin’ Land festival. In addition to Indonesia, The Smashing Pumpkins are scheduled to perform in several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. There are also rumours that another iconic American rock band, Foo Fighters, will hold a concert in Jakarta.

So far, there has been no official announcement regarding which promoter in Indonesia is bringing The Smashing Pumpkins. Furthermore, information on ticket sales has yet to be disclosed.

Formed in Chicago in 1988 by frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha, bassist D’arcy Wretzky, and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, The Smashing Pumpkins have been regarded as one of the most critically and commercially successful rock bands of the 1990s. The band have released 13 studio albums to date; their most recent, Aghori Mhori Mei, was released on the 2nd of August, 2024. They have won two Grammy Awards: Best Hard Rock Performance for their 1995 hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”, and another in the same category for their 1997 hit “The End Is the Beginning Is the End”. The latter song also served as the soundtrack to the 1997 American superhero film Batman & Robin.

As of 2025, Corgan, Iha, and Chamberlin remain members of The Smashing Pumpkins. Wretzky left the band in 1999. The band’s third album, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, released in 1995, is regarded as one of the most commercially successful albums of the 1990s. American music and entertainment publication Rolling Stone included the album among the 50 Greatest Grunge Albums.